GE2025: Edwin Tong to lead PAP team against WP in East Coast GRC

East Coast GRC, touted as one of the hot spots of the 2025 General Election, will see a rematch between the incumbent People’s Action Party and Workers’ Party.

Leading the PAP team is Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, whose Joo Chiat ward was absorbed into East Coast GRC.

Incumbents Jessica Tan and Tan Kiat How, as wells as newcomers Dinesh Vasu Dash and Hazlina Abdul Halim complete the team.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Sweet Keat, who helmed the PAP East Coast GRC slate in the 2020 General Election,arrived to the nomination centre at Yusof Ishak Secondary School to great fanfare.

But after his name was left out of the nomination papers, Heng later wrote on Facebook that he is retiring from politics, saying: "Now is the right time to make way for a new team of capable individuals who are well-placed to serve Singapore."

Meanwhile, the WP team comprises of former NCMP Yee Jenn Jong, General Election 2020 candidate Nathaniel Koh, and fresh faces Jasper Kuan, Sufyan Mikhail Putra and Paris V Parameswari.

Results of GE2020

In the 2020 general election, the People's Action Party (PAP) won East Coast GRC with 53.41 per cent of the votes over the WP team, which received 46.59 per cent of the votes.

The PAP team then consisted Heng, Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jessica Tan and Cheryl Chan.

WP's candidates were Nicole Seah, Kenneth Foo, Terence Tan, Dylan Ng and Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

[[nid:717004]]

chingshijie@asione.com

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com