GE2020 results: PAP wins East Coast GRC with 53.41% of votes over WP

[UPDATED: July 11, 2.40 am]

Results for East Coast GRC for GE2020

People's Action Party (PAP) 53.41% Worker's Party (WP) 46.59%

The People's Action Party has won East Coast GRC with 61,009 votes while Workers' Party received 53,228 votes.

The PAP team consists of Heng Swee Keat, Dr Maliki Osman, Jessica Tan, Cheryl Chan and Tan Kiat How.

WP’s candidates are Nicole Seah, Kenneth Foo, Terence Tan, Dylan Ng and Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim.

In a speech after the results were announced, Heng thanked voters for casting their vote, stating: "With your mandate, we are determined to serve you better, and to emerge stronger from this global pandemic crisis.

"We'll reach out to better understand your concerns and aspirations, and work together with you to realise our East Coast plan."

In their thank-you speech, Seah said: "Thank you to the voters who believed in us and supported us in this journey. We went into this knowing that it was going to be a tough journey and we gave it our best, and we gave it our all for all of you.

"We love East Coast GRC, and we'll see you again," she said.

In 2015, the PAP won with 60.7 per cent of votes over WP.

In 2011, the PAP team won 54.8 per cent of votes in a tough fight against WP. It was the worst-performing GRC won by the party for that year.

Previously fielded in Tampines GRC, Heng's candidacy for East Coast GRC was only announced on Nomination Day, while the Workers' Party line-up this year is entirely different from that in 2015.

There were 121,772 voters this year within East Coast GRC, which stretches from Bedok to Changi Village and includes the island of Pulau Ubin.

During the sample count, PAP led WP with 54 per cent of the votes.