Post-GE episode of Sun Xueling reading children's book goes viral

Sun Xueling's latest Facebook video of her reading children's books has gone viral.

The post, also the 169th episode of her Sun Xueling Reads series, was uploaded on Sunday (May 4).

Sun Xueling Reads is a weekly storytelling session on Sunday that focuses on social and emotional development of children, according to her Facebook page.

As of 4pm on Monday (May 5), the post has garnered over 157,000 views, one of the highest for her video series.

In the video, Sun, who is Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Minister of State for Home Affairs, read a book titled You Are My Everything, which illustrated an elephant's love for its calf.

"You are my everything. I think that says it all. Thank you for your trust and I will do my very best for you," she captioned the post.

She is a member of the People's Action Party team which won the Punggol GRC in the election on May 3.

The other members include Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary and Yeo Wan Ling.

The most popular video from the series was posted in March and has over 194,000 views.

In that video, Sun read and translated a Chinese book about a chicken that wanders around. She said the moral of the story was to work hard and take care of oneself.

She started the series in April 2020, when Singapore was under Covid-19 lockdown.

In her first video, Sun read a book titled A New Virus has arrived, which explained the Covid-19 virus and how to prevent its spread.

"Our children are enlightened beings. They understand many things, much more than sometimes we give them credit for," she said then.

