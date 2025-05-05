Trump plans to hit movies made outside US with 100% tariffs

President Donald Trump is planning to hit movies made outside the US with 100 per cent tariffs.

Since being re-elected in January, Trump has placed a number of hefty trade tariffs on countries across the globe.

Now, he's authorised the US Department of Commerce and Trade Representative to sanction foreign movies to rebuild Hollywood, which he said is dying "a very fast death".

The world leader claims other countries are offering "all sorts of incentives" to productions to film outside of America, and branded it a "national security threat".

Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Sunday (May 4): "The Movie Industry in America is dying a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the USA are being devastated.

"This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!

"Therefore, I am authorising the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 per cent Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. We want movies made in America, again! (sic)"

The tariffs come after Trump unveiled actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as "special envoys" in a bid to get Hollywood "back on track".

He said on stage at his 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' in Washington DC earlier this year: "Also with us tonight is a great actor, tremendously talented guy, Jon Voight, who's great, and a friend mine.

"And Sylvester Stallone is here — great guy. And you know I got Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight to become ambassadors to Hollywood, Calif., to put it back on track. So they're all ambassadors. You have to refer to them as ambassadors, 'Mr. Ambassador.'"

Trump announced the Hollywood trio would get a place in his administration on Truth Social the week before.

He wrote: "It is my honour to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.

"They will serve as special envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to foreign countries, back — bigger, better, and stronger than ever before!

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!(sic)"

Braveheart star Mel — who lost his Malibu home to the wildfires in Los Angeles — admitted he hadn't been aware of the position until Trump made the announcement but he would "heed the call".

He said in a statement: "I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call.

"My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an ambassador's residence?"

And Megalopolis star Jon praised Trump's decision.

He told entertainment Weekly: "I'm old enough to have touched some years of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and I've seen its slow deterioration since. Today, we are in pretty bad shape.

"Very few films are made here now, but we are fortunate to have an incoming President, who wants to restore Hollywood to its former glory, and with his help, I feel we can get done."

