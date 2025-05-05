Byeon Woo-seok, Park Eun-bin, Kiss of Life: A peek at their childhood photos on South Korea's Children's Day

Every year on May 5, South Korea and Japan celebrate Children's Day and some celebrities commemorate the occasion by taking to social media and posting pictures of themselves from their childhood.

Here's a look at some Korean stars from when they were cute little ones.

Park Eun-bin

Today (May 5), actress Park Eun-bin joined in on the fun and posted on Instagram an adorable picture of herself as a young tree-hugger.

The 32-year-old is well-known for her versatility in acting, excelling in dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) and most recently Hyper Knife.

Next up, we will see her in drama series The Wonder Fools starring Cha Eun-woo.

Kiss of Life

K-pop girl group Kiss of Life shared photos of their younger selves yesterday. On their X page, a chalkboard collage edit was put up of the four girls — Julie, Belle, Natty and Haneul — with short text scribbled in the members' handwriting.

In case you missed it, they had an exciting concert in Singapore just two weeks ago and announced that they have a new song coming up. Stay tuned!

Byeon Woo-seok

Last year, actor Byeon Woo-seok's agency posted on Instagram a scrapbook-style picture of their talents as children, and the Lovely Runner star can be seen dressed stylishly in a beige coat and scarf. Even from such a young age, his fashion sense was already so pronounced.

The 33-year-old, who was recently in Singapore to attend an event by Cartier, is set to be the main lead in the upcoming K-drama The 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife starring IU later this year.

Jackson Wang

He's not Korean but he did make his showbiz debut in the K-pop boy band Got7. On his 31st birthday this year, Jackson Wang's mum posted a picture of him on Instagram and dedicated some sweet words to him.

In her post, she wrote: "My dear son, time flies and it's your birthday again... Looking back on the past, you have overcome all obstacles and bravely pursued your dreams. Every step you took has witnessed your transformation and made you the outstanding person you are today.

"Use your kindness and tenacity to write your own wonderful chapter, filling the eyes of all those who love you with proud stars. In the new year, I wish that you'll have a healthy body to embrace every morning and evening; I wish your life to be poetic and picturesque, filled with incomparable sunshine and laughter."

In March, Jackson hopped on Super Junior Eunhyuk's podcast Hey, Come Here?, where he spoke candidly about quirky moments with Got7 throughout the years. The Hong Kong-born former national fencer even recounted that he once "threw instant rice" when asked to reveal their biggest fight.

Twice

To borrow the name of one of their hit songs, it's pretty 'Fancy' how the members of K-pop girl group Twice all understood the assignment and dressed the part to recreate their childhood photos.

In 2022, the girls made a side-by-side comparison post of themselves on Instagram, donning fits inspired by their kid-selves and in the same poses too!

Just last month, they performed as special guests at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concerts in Seoul. They will also embark on their sixth world tour this year. Keep your ears peeled for their tour stops!

Ma Dong-seok

Actor Ma Dong-seok, also known by his English name Don Lee, posted a video compilation on Instagram last May of himself through the years, from when he was four years old.

The 54-year-old will be starring in Pig Village, the first large-scale English-language film to be produced almost entirely in South Korea.

[[nid:717521]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.