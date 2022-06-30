Brighter days ahead: How to colour block

Lena kamarudin
Natalie-Elizabeth Tan
Her World Online
With these colourful outfit combinations, inject pretty pops of colour into your everyday wardrobe for a fun and cheery dose of fashion endorphins.

Monday blues? More like Monday rainbows! After all, it’s hard to feel sad when you look like a kaleidoscope of colours.

This is how you can match green with purple (without looking like a grape), purple and pink and more:

Lime green and black

PHOTO: Her World Online, Ivanho Harlim, Shysilia Novita

Lime green and black makes a truly electrifying combo — we’re digging how the black helps to offset the brightness of the green.

Bodysuit blouse in wet fabric, $73, Rina Scimento

PHOTO: Rina Scimento

Chuck 70 Ox, $119.90, Converse

PHOTO: Converse

Benia mini dress in drape sequin lime green, $67, MOTEL

PHOTO: MOTEL

Pink and yellow

PHOTO: Her World Online, Ivanho Harlim, Shysilia Novita

Pink and yellow work surprisingly well together, especially in pastel hues.

Layer the pieces for maximum impact!

Penelope eyelet ruffle crop top, $32.90, Lovet

PHOTO: Lovet

Riley double-breasted satin blazer, $729, A.L.C.

PHOTO: A.L.C.

Postcard striped polo top, $521, Zimmerman

PHOTO: Zimmerman

Postcard striped skirt, $590, Zimmerman

PHOTO: Zimmerman

Green and purple

PHOTO: Her World Online, Ivanho Harlim, Shysilia Novita

We bet you’ve never thought of matching green with purple before. Well, it’s not too late to start now.

Bandeau mini dress with contrast satin trim, $58, Missy Empire

PHOTO: Missy Empire

Ribbed pocket cardigan, $169, Whistles

PHOTO: Whistles

Rose gold snake chain drop earrings, $38, Lovisa

PHOTO: Lovisa

Orange, yellow and blue (and a hint of green)

PHOTO: Her World Online, Ivanho Harlim, Shysilia Novita

On their own, these shades work as pretty neutrals.

When they come together, each colour works hand in hand to accentuate the other colours, making every part of your outfit pop.

Embellished crop top, $62.90, River Island

PHOTO: River Island

Navy cropped organic denim jacket, $2,420, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

The A-line denim short, $97, Everlane

PHOTO: Everlane

Mini Rachel pistachio gloss grained leather bag, $430, By Far

PHOTO: By Far

Purple and pink

PHOTO: Her World Online, Ivanho Harlim, Shysilia Novita

At first glance, purple and pink may seem to clash.

However, when you look at it again, you’ll see how the colours actually balance each other out, especially when one is in a pastel hue while the other is a striking bright shade.

Delia long sleeve blouse, $69, Showpo

PHOTO: Showpo

Boudoir pants with feathers, $348, Sleeper

PHOTO: Sleeper

Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $124, JW PEI

PHOTO: JW PEI

Pink, green and orange

PHOTO: Her World Online, Ivanho Harlim, Shysilia Novita

Look like a floral explosion by combining pink, orange and green to create one outfit.

As you know, orange and pink go well together, but we say it looks even better when contrasted with gorgeous greens.

Specifically, parakeet green!

Knit top with organza trims, $55, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Bisous pant, $346, L'IDEE

PHOTO: L'IDEE

Yasara green heels, $88, Billini

PHOTO: Billini

This article was first published in Her World Online.

