Brighter days ahead: How to colour block

With these colourful outfit combinations, inject pretty pops of colour into your everyday wardrobe for a fun and cheery dose of fashion endorphins.
Monday blues? More like Monday rainbows! After all, it’s hard to feel sad when you look like a kaleidoscope of colours.
This is how you can match green with purple (without looking like a grape), purple and pink and more:
Lime green and black
Lime green and black makes a truly electrifying combo — we’re digging how the black helps to offset the brightness of the green.
Bodysuit blouse in wet fabric, $73, Rina Scimento
Chuck 70 Ox, $119.90, Converse
Benia mini dress in drape sequin lime green, $67, MOTEL
Pink and yellow
Pink and yellow work surprisingly well together, especially in pastel hues.
Layer the pieces for maximum impact!
Penelope eyelet ruffle crop top, $32.90, Lovet
Riley double-breasted satin blazer, $729, A.L.C.
Postcard striped polo top, $521, Zimmerman
Postcard striped skirt, $590, Zimmerman
Green and purple
We bet you’ve never thought of matching green with purple before. Well, it’s not too late to start now.
Bandeau mini dress with contrast satin trim, $58, Missy Empire
Ribbed pocket cardigan, $169, Whistles
Rose gold snake chain drop earrings, $38, Lovisa
ALSO READ: How to inject flair into your black and white wardrobe
Orange, yellow and blue (and a hint of green)
Embellished crop top, $62.90, River Island
Navy cropped organic denim jacket, $2,420, Prada
The A-line denim short, $97, Everlane
Mini Rachel pistachio gloss grained leather bag, $430, By Far
Purple and pink
At first glance, purple and pink may seem to clash.
However, when you look at it again, you’ll see how the colours actually balance each other out, especially when one is in a pastel hue while the other is a striking bright shade.
Delia long sleeve blouse, $69, Showpo
Boudoir pants with feathers, $348, Sleeper
Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $124, JW PEI
Pink, green and orange
Look like a floral explosion by combining pink, orange and green to create one outfit.
As you know, orange and pink go well together, but we say it looks even better when contrasted with gorgeous greens.
Specifically, parakeet green!
Knit top with organza trims, $55, Zara
Bisous pant, $346, L'IDEE
Yasara green heels, $88, Billini
This article was first published in Her World Online.