British Hainan restaurant to relocate after 8 years at Kallang Way

British Hainan will bid goodbye to its Kallang Way premises after eight years.

The restaurant will be moving out soon, announced owner Frederick Puah in a Facebook post on July 23.

"After more than eight wonderful years at this location since 2018, it is with a heavy heart that we share some news," he wrote.

Frederick, 70, explained that British Hainan was asked to vacate its premises in Performance Building at 158 Kallang Way by the building's management.

This is because Performance Building's lease is ending and it will be handed back to the authorities.

While the building's management had asked British Hainan to vacate by end-August, they agreed to let the restaurant operate until end-October following negotiations, Frederick told local media.

"We are now looking for a new home," Frederick said, asking for recommendations on a suitable location for the restaurant.

He also thanked longtime customers for their support over the years.

"This chapter is closing, but a new one is beginning," he wrote.

AsiaOne has contacted Frederick for more information.

British Hainan first opened in 2013 at the cross junction of Carpmael Road and Crane Road in Joo Chiat, later opening outlets at Kallang Way and Purvis Street.

In a 2022 interview with Time Out Singapore, Frederick said that the restaurant's decor at Joo Chiat was inspired by his collection of vintage items.

"The entire British collection is mine, with the entire restaurant built with all the knickknacks I collected in mind," he said.

He also revealed that he opened the Kallang Way branch to employ ex-offenders after pledging to help them with a Christian missionary.

The Purvis Street location, on the other hand, was selected as it is a "very Hainanese enclave" with eateries such as Chin Chin Eating House and YY Kaifen Dian, Frederick added.

Currently, Kallang Way appears to be the only outlet that is still in business.

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British Hainan shuttered its Joo Chiat restaurant in March 2025 after 11 years, citing "landlord's redevelopment" as the reason for closure.

The outlet along Purvis Street, Mama's Pot by British Hainan, is listed as permanently closed on Google Maps.

According to its website, British Hainan started as a homage to Frederick's father, who was a cook on board a British ship.

The eatery serves traditional Hainanese cuisine with English influences such as Traditional Oxtail Stew, Braised Lamb Shank and Hainanese Pork Chop.

Address: 158 Kallang Wy, #01-06A, Singapore 349245

Opening hours: Tues-Sun, 11am to 2.30pm; 5.30pm to 9.30pm (Closed on Mondays)

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com