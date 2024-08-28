British Hainan restaurant to shutter Joo Chiat outlet after 11 years due to redevelopment

This British Hainan outlet, sat on the cross-junction of Carpmael Road and Crane Road, has been serving up British Hainanese cuisine since 2013.

But after more than a decade, the outlet will be shuttering its doors "by February 2025", the restaurant shared.

On Tuesday (Aug 27), British Hainan took to their social media channels to announce the closure.

While the post did not reveal the Joo Chiat outlet's exact final day of operation, it cited their "landlord's redevelopment" as the reason for the closure.

"It has been such an incredible 11 years sharing the heritage of Singapore Hainanese cuisine with you in this charming shophouse," the restaurant wrote, also noting that support from fans "means the world".

British Hainan also urged fans to head down to the outlet to "reminisce and capture memories together" before the outlet's imminent closure.

This will bring British Hainan's outlet count to two, with the others located at Kallang Way and Purvis Street.

However, the restaurant is still keen to "continue their journey" and fans can keep an eye on their socials for updates.

In the comments section, British Hainan also showed their appreciation to the chairman of Seah Construction, Seah Chong Pok.

They mentioned that he had provided the "best rental" that was "lower than the market price for the past 11 years" for the Joo Chiat outlet.

In the same comment, British Hainan asked if anyone would be keen to join them in expanding the restaurant.

They are on the lookout for a new "vintage" location such as Katong, Joo Chiat or the East Coast area.

AsiaOne has reached out to British Hainan for more information.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share that they'll miss the establishment.

"My favorite place, what a waste," a Facebook user said.

One commenter hoped that British Hainan would be able to find another location within the Joo Chiat area.

Another mentioned that the location of the future restaurant would matter less to others, saying: "Wherever you go, we will follow you."

On the menu

As shared on its website, British Hainan was established as a tribute to founder Frederick Puah’s father, a Hainanese cook on a British ship.

The restaurant has a unique concept of serving up traditional Hainanese cuisine with English influences while paying homage to its Singapore heritage.

Signature dishes that are likely to whet the appetite include mains like Traditional Oxtail Stew, Braised Lamb Shank and Hainanese Pork Chop.

