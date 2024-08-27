Michelin-starred Sommer announces closure barely months after retaining star for 4th year running

Earlier in June, Sommer was one of the 42 restaurants that received a one Michelin star in Singapore.

It has consistently done so four times since it was established in 2021.

Despite a good run, the modern European restaurant will be closing on Oct 26, shared a press release on Aug 26.

Sommer, which is part of the Ebb & Flow Group, opened in January 2021.

It is led by Chef Lewis Barker and was his debut restaurant.

Just nine months after the establishment opened, it earned its first one Michelin star.

It also successful retained the star from 2021 to 2024.

"All good things must come to an end. It has been a fantastic four-year run with Sommer, and we recognise it’s time for a change," said Lim Kian Chun, CEO and co-founder of Ebb & Flow Group.

"Our synergy with Lewis has been incredible, and I'm happy to share that he’ll remain with the group."

Kian Chun also hinted that Lewis and the team will have other exciting culinary plans up their sleeves.

"We’ll continue to work together to deliver great food and experiences to our customers—perhaps not in the form of Sommer, but there's something exciting and different in the pipeline,"

Similarly, the closure announcement on Sommer's Instagram suggested that Lewis may have a new venture to look forward to.

"While this chapter ends on Oct 26, our story with Chef Lewis continues," read the post.

"We're excited for what's to come, but in the meantime, we thank you for being a part of our journey. We hope to welcome you one last time before we close this chapter and begin the next."

Sommer isn't the only Michelin-starred restaurant that announced its closure this year.

Earlier in July, Chef Kang's shared that it will be shuttering in October.

The reason is that Ang Song Kang, the owner, is "ready to embrace retirement" and hang up his apron. He has no successor.

Chef Kang's has consistently retained a one Michelin star from 2017 to 2024.

