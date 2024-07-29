Michelin-starred Chef Kang's to shutter after a decade, will only cook for 2 tables a night till closure in October

It's been over 30 years since Ang Song Kang started out in the food industry.

And while he's been doing well, the renowned chef will soon be hanging up his apron.

The news, announced in a press release today (July 29), said that Song Kang is “ready to embrace retirement".

As he does not have a successor, his one Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Chef Kang's, will be closing as well.

The establishment, which has consistently been awarded a one Michelin star from 2017 to 2024, will shutter on Oct 10.

2 tables a night

The intimate Chef Kang's has only served three tables a night in its 10 years of operations.

From now till the restaurant's closure, Song Kang will be cooking on his own for only two tables a night as his "personal goodbye" to diners who have supported him over the years.

If you're keen to dine there, you can make a reservation at 6238 6263.

Also, for the last time, Song Kang will be selling his handmade mooncakes for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. These will be available for order. Those interested can drop a text at 9623 3833 between 12pm and 3pm.

ALSO READ: Popular dim sum eatery shuns $1.2m offer, re-opens at Serangoon Road

melissateo@asiaone.com