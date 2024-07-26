Popular dim sum eatery shuns $1.2m offer, re-opens at Serangoon Road

Just last month, popular supper spot 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi shuttered its two outlets at 126 Sims Avenue and 1086 Serangoon Road.

But all's not lost as one of their outlets has recently resurfaced at its Serangoon location on July 19.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Louis, one of the restaurant managers, said all former employees, including kitchen chefs and line service crew, have been retained.

He also revealed that the business initially closed because the founder wanted to retire due to old age.

$1.2m offer rebuffed

An interested buyer then offered the owner $1.2m for the recipes and brand name, reported Shin Min on July 21.

However, the owner reportedly rejected the offer, handing the business at below the market price to three former employees. The eatery has since been renamed Bao Zuan Shi (transliteration).

Louis told AsiaOne that there indeed were a few offers for the business.

"However, when [the team] expressed strong interest to continue with the business, the boss decided to let us continue running 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi," he shared.

While Louis and his colleagues were eager to take over the reins, he admitted that it has been hard.

"We realised that running a business is much more than operating a restaurant and maintaining the food quality," he said.

"However with the blessing of our ex-boss and support from our colleagues, the transition is challenging but relatively smooth."

And thankfully, so far, sales have been decent, he said.

"Many loyal customers still think that 126 Dim Sim is closed for good and our business has not gone back to the previous levels, but it's better than expected," he added.

Louis added that he and the team are grateful to see their regulars return.

"We are very encouraged to hear them say: 'We are glad that you are open and we miss your food!'," he said.

ALSO READ: The Salted Plum to reopen in July after shuttering during the pandemic

melissateo@asiaone.com