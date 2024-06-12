Popular late-night dim sum eatery to shutter Geylang and Boon Keng outlets end-June; future uncertain

Hankering for a dim sum supper past midnight? Patrons might soon have one less place to get their craving satisfied.

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi is likely a familiar name to supper fiends in Singapore. After all, the Geylang eatery has been around for at least three decades and was one of the few places known for offering dim sum round the clock.

But fans of the eatery might want to make their way down to its two outlets at 126 Sims Avenue and 1086 Serangoon Road before the end of this month before they close.

In a June 7 post to the Facebook group Can Eat!SG, one customer who was at the Geylang outlet shared news that the eatery will be "closing end-June 2024 for a long break".

"Don't know if they'll continue to sell," wrote the customer, according to information provided by staff at the restaurant.

The Facebook group member also stated that the long-running eatery was started in 1985, "opening 24 hours a day, seven days a week".

The business has so far not made any announcement on their Facebook page regarding the closure.

According to Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (June 11), a reporter had gone down to both outlets as well as the business' central kitchen in Bedok but was unable to get a hold of the owner.

Staff at the Boon Keng outlet at Serangoon Road, however, shared that the branch would also be closing temporarily at the end of the month.

They did not reveal reasons for the closure and whether there are plans to reopen at the same location or elsewhere.

A worker at the outlet whom AsiaOne spoke to confirmed that their last day would be on June 30.

News of the impending closure appear to have come as a surprise to netizens as well as long-time customers interviewed by Shin Min.

One Facebook user wrote that he'd gone to the Geylang outlet for an "impromptu lunch" after finding out that they were shuttering.

He wrote: "Pleasantly surprised one of the aunties working there still recognised me after aeons… Spent many suppers over here in my formative years."

In an interview with Shin Min, a 29-year-old customer who had been patronising the eatery with his parents since he was a child, provided two possible reasons for the sudden closure.

"My parents and the owner are old friends; I heard that the boss is tired after running the business for at least 30 years. Their children also don't plan to take over, hence they decided to cease operations."

Another regular customer, Shen Haoxiang (transliteration) told Shin Min that he will probably be returning another "two or three times" before the end of the month.

"I used to come here almost nightly when I was a student. I will probably miss this place very much after it closes," said Haoxiang, 47, who was at the eatery with his wife and two children.

A staff member whom the Chinese evening daily spoke to claimed that their boss has not revealed more details about the closure nor made any alternative work arrangements for staff.

The employee, who did not wish to be identified, shared that she has already made plans to find another job.

Other workers shared that they would likely wait for another two more weeks before deciding what to do next.

AsiaOne has reached out to the eatery for more information.

candicecai@asiaone.com