Meta promoted to 2 stars, 4 restaurants earn 1st stars in Michelin Guide Singapore

If you love dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, check out the new guide for Singapore, which was released on Tuesday (June 25).

In total, the guide, in its the eighth edition, recommends 283 locations - 51 starred restaurants, 81 Bib Gourmand eateries and 151 Michelin Selected venues.

This year, no restaurants joined Odette, Les Amis and Zen in the three-Michelin star category.

Cloudstreet, Jaan by Kirk Westaway, Saint Pierre, Shoukouwa and Thevar kept their two stars. Joining them is contemporary Korean restaurant Meta at Mohamed Sultan Road, which has retained its one star since 2017.

Four restaurants - Araya, Matera, Pangium and Chaleir - earned their first stars.

Meanwhile, Japanese restaurant Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands lost one of its two stars.

The one-Michelin-star list boasts 42 eateries, including the only hawker stall, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, which has retained its star since 2016.

Eight eateries dropped out of the guide, including French-Japanese restaurant Beni and Chinese restaurant Putien's flagship store at Kitchener Road.

23 establishments made it to the Michelin Selected list for the first time, which is awarded to eateries that have met the criteria set by Michelin inspectors but don’t qualify for a Bib Gourmand or a Michelin Star yet.

Some 80 hawker stalls also made this list, including Food Street Fried Kway Teow Mee, Guan Kee Fried Carrot Cake and Maxwell Fuzhou Oyster Cake.

Tambi Restaurant at Amoy Street, a collaboration between chef-owners Sun Kim of Meta and Mano Thevar of Thevar, also clinched a spot on the Michelin Selected list.

A new recipient of the Michelin green star - which highlights establishments that have sustainable practices and dining experiences - is modern Malay restaurant Fiz, which is also on the Michelin Selected list.

New Michelin Bib Gourmand entrants

On June 18, Michelin announced that 81 food establishments in Singapore have been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand title.

The Bib Gourmand title is rewarded to eateries that offer diners exceptional value-for-money food priced at no more than $45.

There were nine new entries, including two eateries moving from Selected to Bib Gourmand.

In 2023, 19 of the 79 Bib Gourmand entrants were new awardees, with 17 being hawker stalls and two restaurants.

