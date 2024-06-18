Fico and Chef Kang's Noodle House join Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand 2024 list, with 9 other new additions

The 2024 Michelin Bib Gourmand is finally out, and this year's selection has seen a dip in new additions compared to last year.

Eighty-one food establishments in Singapore have been recognised with a Bib Gourmand in Singapore.

This list sees nine new entries plus two eateries moving from Selected to Bib Gourmand.

In 2023, 19 of the 79 Bib Gourmand entrants were new awardees, with 17 being hawker stalls and two restaurants.

While not quite a Michelin star, the Bib Gourmand is seen as a just-as-esteemed rating rewarded to eateries that offer diners exceptional value-for-money food priced at no more than $45.

Created in 1997, this category has become a symbol for value-seeking diners on the look out for good deals.

The two food establishments that have moved from Michelin Selected are Jalan Sultan Prawn Mee and Ru Ji Kitchen.

The nine new entrants include eateries ranging from hawker stalls to restaurants.

Fico was a one of the standout restaurant openings in Singapore last year, and the casual Italian restaurant has earned the nod for this year's Bib Gourmand list.

Located right by the sea at East Coast Park, Fico was designed and inspired by the farmhouses of the Puglia region in Italy.

Chef Kang's Noodle House is also on the list. This hawker stall in Toa Payoh is no stranger to it, having been on the Bib Gourmand list in 2019 and 2021.

With noodles specially imported from Hong Kong, its affordable wanton mee comes with the signature char siew, pork lard and parboiled mustard greens.

If you're on the lookout for naan with grilled-to-order seekh kebab or chicken tikka masala, hawker stall Delhi Lahori at Tekka Centre in Little India is the place to be.

Among the new entries are two hawkers that specialise in fish soup: Han Kee at Amoy Street Food Centre and Song Fish Soup at Clementi.

The former is famous for its umami-laden soup made with mackarel while the latter's menu offers variety in blanched sliced fish, deep-fried fish and fish maw in fish broth.

The remaining Bib Gourmand recipients include Jason Penang Cuisine at 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Margaret Drive Sin Kee Chicken Rice, MP Thai (Vision Exchange) at Jurong East and Zhup Zhup at 458 MacPherson Road.

With the release of this year's Bib Gourmand list, foodies will be champing at the bit for the official reveal of Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore.

Details of said list will be unveiled on June 25.

