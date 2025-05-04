PAP's Desmond Choo wins Tampines Changkat SMC with 56.17% of votes over WP's Kenneth Foo

Results for Tampines Changkat SMC in GE2025

Desmond Choo (PAP) 56.17% Kenneth Foo (WP) 43.83%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won the newly carved out Tampines Changkat SMC against the Workers' Party (WP).

PAP's Desmond Choo, 47, received 12,441 votes while WP's Kenneth Foo, 48, received 9,707 votes.

Choo is assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress and director of its policy division.

He spent a decade overseeing the Tampines Changkat ward as part of the PAP's Tampines GRC team since 2015, when he was first elected as a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC.

He entered politics in 2010 and made his political debut during the 2011 General Election in Hougang SMC, where he lost to WP's Yaw Shin Leong, who received 64.8 per cent of the vote.

The following year, he was a candidate during the Hougang SMC by-election, where he lost to WP's Png Eng Huat, who secured 62.08 per cent of the vote.

Foo, who is the deputy director of a charitable organisation, has been a member of the WP since 2006 and has held various roles including Deputy Organising Secretary, Secretary of the Hougang Constituency Committee (HGCC), Treasurer of the Aljunied Constituency Committee (AJCC), and Legislative Assistant.

Tampines Changkat SMC has 23,847 electors.

Tampines Changkat SMC is among the newly formed SMCs introduced ahead of the 2025 general election, and was contested for the first time.

