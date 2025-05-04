PAP wins Pasir Ris-Changi GRC with 67.66% of votes over SDA

Results for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 67.66% Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) 32.34%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Pasir Ris-Changi GRC with 67.66 per cent of votes over the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA).

PAP received 60,887 votes while SDA received 29,109 votes.

The PAP's team for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC is led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

Her team comprises of Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha and new face Valerie Lee.

Indranee was previously MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, a PAP stronghold.

The SDA's team is led by party Chairman Desmond Lim and includes secretary-general Abu Mohamed, Harminder Pal Singh and new member Chia Yun Kai.

In 2020, PAP, led by Senior Minister (SM) Teo Chee Hean, won the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC with 64.16 per cent of the vote, while SDA came in second in the three-way fight with 23.67 per cent of the vote.

The constituency has 100,639 electors.

Pulau Ubin walkabout

Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha and Valerie Lee as well as SM Teo and Dr Janil Puthucheary were spotted at a walkabout in Pulau Ubin on April 11.

The island became part of Pasir Ris-Changi GRC after electoral boundaries were redrawn in March.

Lee told media that there are 30 voters in the island with concerns such as "wildlife challenges" and support to redeem the $400 Climate Vouchers, adding that the team had gotten these residents' contacts to give them some assistance.

"No matter the number (of residents), we will definitely put in 100 per cent to continue to support everyone, and we will be thinking of some plans to kind of revitalise and help improve life on the island."

On April 21, at a press conference to introduce PAP's candidates contesting in the ward, SM Teo announced that he will not be standing for re-election in Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

"I will continue to support PM Lawrence Wong and his 4G team and remain available to contribute to the team wherever and in whatever way PM Wong feels I can best serve," he said.

Last-minute move to SDA

Chia Yun Kai, the newest member of Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) had previously started his one-man Most Valuable Party to contest East Coast GRC, but moved to SDA on Nomination Day (April 23).

The 32-year-old restaurant owner told AsiaOne that he made the switch because he had "aligned values" with SDA.

Formed in 2001, SDA is made up of two political parties — the Singapore Justice Party (SJP) and the Singapore Malay National Organisation, and has been contesting in Pasir Ris-Punggol since 2006.

