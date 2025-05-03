Straightforward and smooth: Voters brave the rain in Clementi on Polling Day

Singaporeans began heading to the polls early Saturday (May 3) morning as voting for the 14th General Election (GE) kicked off at 8am.

Dozens of voters at a polling station in Blk 608 Clementi West St 1 started lining up as early as 7.30am, despite strong winds and torrential rain.

Speaking to AsiaOne, many voters described the process as "smooth" and "quite straightforward".

Lujahhan, a 51-year-old, came with her husband and daughter to vote around 8.10am and was pleased with the "very easy and quick" process.

Komin, a 22-year-old first-time voter, added to AsiaOne: "I expected more queues, but actually it was less than 15 minutes... so I'm quite glad with the whole process. Especially for first-time voters when we don't know what to expect."

He said that he had checked the waiting time online before making his way to the polling station, which made it "very convenient".

There were five designated Wheelchair Managers at the polling station to provide assistance to wheelchair-bound voters. Besides bringing them through the polling process, the managers also handled portable ramps to help voters exit the area.

According to volunteers, the number of Wheelchair Managers at each station is dependent on the demographic of the polling area.

Key concerns among voters in GE2025

Voters noted to AsiaOne that cost of living and housing were key issues that they considered during this GE.

Effandi, a 63-year-old who lives in a 3-room HDB flat, said that food prices and hospital fees are a huge stress for him.

Komin shared similar sentiments and said that HDB prices were a key concern based on discussions with his peers, especially those who are newlyweds.

"We hope whoever wins can fulfil whatever they have promised us," added Lujahhan.

Voters interviewed also mentioned that they had kept up with the rallies online, despite not attending them in person.

'Excited' for the results

They also mentioned being excited for the results later tonight, with Effandi even likening it to watching "Premier League soccer".

Gen Z voter Komin also said that he will "definitely" be staying up with his friends for the results.

"We are especially looking at how many opposition parties [and members will be voted in] this time round. So it's actually quite exciting for us to watch," he said.

Polling closes at 8pm

Voters at the polling station in Clementi are casting their ballots for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which will see another rematch from GE2020. The incumbent People's Action Party (PAP), led by National Development Minister Desmond Lee, will go head-to-head with the Progress Singapore Party helmed by Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

This year, 32 out of 33 constituencies are being contested — Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC was won by the PAP in a walkover on Nomination Day after no opposition party fielded candidates.

According to the Elections Department Singapore, 1,261,449 Singaporeans have cast their votes islandwide as of 12pm — this is about 48 per cent of eligible electors in all contested electoral divisions.

Polling stations will close at 8pm.

Five assembly centres will be open for supporters of the PAP, The Workers' Party and the Singapore Democratic Party to await the results.

