Heavy departure traffic at Woodlands & Tuas Checkpoints, netizens make GE-related jokes

It seems like the polling stations are not the only place Singaporeans are heading to this Polling Day (May 3).

Shortly after noon today, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted on their Facebook page that travellers to Johor Bahru (JB) can expect travel delays of up to five hours or more.

They updated their post at 2pm that the delay was now up to three hours.

The ICA also advised travellers to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey, noting "extremely heavy departure traffic" at both Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

ICA also noted tailbacks from Malaysia at both checkpoints — the one at the Second Link is now about 3km and has reached Malaysia's end of the bridge.

Netizens reacted to ICA's Facebook post, poking fun at the situation with General Election-related jokes.

"Must be Marine Parade voters (residents), they walkover, no need vote, all go JB," said one netizen.

Another joked that the traffic is caused by the first batch of voters who cast their ballots earlier in the morning.

This weekend is also a long one for students and staff at Ministry of Education (MOE) schools, as the latter declared May 5 a school holiday since Polling Day falls on a Saturday.

dana.leong@asiaone.com