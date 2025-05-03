PAP's Eric Chua wins Queenstown SMC with 81.12% of votes over PAR's Mahaboob Batcha

Results for Queenstown SMC in GE2025

Eric Chua (PAP) 81.12% Mahaboob Batcha (PAR) 18.88%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Queenstown SMC against the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR).

PAP's Eric Chua received 20,900 votes while PAR's Mahaboob Batcha received 4,864 votes.

Chua had campaigned for a more caring and vibrant Queenstown, continuing the support for seniors and lower-income families, along with organising hawkers’ and seniors’ festivals.

Batcha, in his electoral debut, pushed for estate upgrades and improved transport connectivity in the constituency.

In a Facebook post made in the early hours of Sunday (May 4), Chua thanked voters for their trust and said it was an honour to be re-elected.

"Regardless of whether I had your vote, I will continue to work hard, to keep and to earn your trust," he said.

Queenstown SMC has 28,911 electors.

Queenstown SMC is a newly formed constituency this year, carved out from Tanjong Pagar GRC into a single seat.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com

kristy.chua@asiaone.com