PAP wins Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC with 76.66% of votes over RDU

Results for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 76.66% Red Dot United (RDU) 23.34%

The People's Action Party has won Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC with 76.66% of votes over the Red Dot United.

PAP received 99,345 votes while RDU received 30,248 votes.

The PAP's five-member team for Jurong East-Bukit Batok is led by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who returned to a GRC slate after more than a decade.

She previously served as an MP in Jurong GRC from 2006 to 2011 before moving to Yuhua SMC.

The other members of team comprise newcomer charity director David Hoe, 37, former national gymnast and Hougang representative Lee Hong Chuang, 54, Minister of State for Health and for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam, 44, and Minister of State for Transport and Law Murali Pillai, 57.

The RDU team has waste management company director Osman Sulaiman, 50, entrepreneur and author Liyana Dhamirah, 38, contemporary artist Ben Puah, 48, principal software engineer Harish Mohanadas, 39, and boutique marketing agency director Marcus Neo, 33.

Osman previously contested in the 2011 and 2015 General Elections with the Reform Party and was a candidate with the Singapore People's Party in 2020.

Liyana Dhamirah, 38, was an RDU candidate for Jurong GRC in the 2020 General Election.

Following changes to the electoral boundaries on March 11, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC consists of Bukit Batok SMC and parts of Jurong GRC, Yuhua SMC and Hong Kah North SMC.

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC has 142,510 registered electors.

