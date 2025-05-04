PAP wins Jalan Besar GRC with 75.21% of votes over PAR

Results for Jalan Besar GRC in GE2025 People's Action Party (PAP) 75.21 per cent People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) 24.79 per cent

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Jalan Besar GRC with 75.21 per cent of votes over the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR).

PAP received 70,345 votes while PAR received 23,186 votes.

The PAP's team for Jalan Besar GRC is led by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and includes incumbent MPs Denise Phua and Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, as well as new face Shawn Loh.

Loh was formerly a director of security and resilience programmes at the Ministry of Finance and is now deputy group managing director at Commonwealth Capital Group, a Singapore-based investment company focused on the food and beverage industry.

At a press conference on April 16, Teo highlighted Loh's experience in both private and public sectors: "I believe that he will be an excellent fit with the team here, and he comes with many years of experience, not just in the public sector; I think it is also his private sector experience that I value in particular."

The PAR's team is led by Vigneswari V Ramachandran, Sarina Abu Hassan, Mohamad Hamim Aliyas and Chiu Shin Kong.

The PAR is a three-party alliance comprising the Peoples Voice (PV), the Reform Party (RP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

During GE2020, the PAP team, led by Teo, won Jalan Besar GRC in the last election with 65.37 per cent of the votes, defeating the People's Voice (which is now a member of PAR) team headed by party chief Lim Tean.

The constituency has 106,342 electors.

