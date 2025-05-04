Dennis Tan retains WP stronghold Hougang SMC comfortably

Results for Hougang SMC in GE2025

Dennis Tan (WP) 62.17% Marshall Lim (PAP) 37.83%

The Workers' Party (WP) has won Hougang SMC against the People's Action Party (PAP).

WP's Dennis Tan received 16,900 votes while PAP's Marshall Lim received 10,285 votes.

Hougang SMC has 29,464 electors.

In the 2020 general election, WP won Hougang SMC with a vote share of 61.19 per cent against PAP.

The constituency is a WP stronghold, having been under the opposition party's hold since its former chief Low Thia Khiang won in the 1991 general election.

During his only rally on April 30, Lim argued that residents should not be beholden to this history and reputation, and that they have a chance to change this every five years.

WP chief Pritam Singh also suggested that Lim had appropriated Hougang's "fighting spirit" in his campaign, a notion the latter rejected.

