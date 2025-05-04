PAP wins Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC with 75.21% of votes over SPP

Results for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 75.21% Singapore People's Party (SPP) 24.79% The People's Action Party (PAP) won Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC with 75.21 per cent of votes over the Singapore People's Party (SPP).

PAP received 66,137 votes while SPP received 21,799 votes.

The PAP's team for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC is led by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat and consists of incumbent Saktiandi Supaat as well as new faces Cai Yinzhou and Elysa Chen.

The SPP's slate consists of party secretary-general Steve Chia, chairman Lim Rui Xian, Melvyn Chiu and Muhammad Norhakim.

At a PAP rally on April 30, Chee spoke about improving infrastructure in the constituency with a new hawker centre in Bishan and the completion of the Toa Payoh Integrated Development.

"I don't make empty promises. If I say I will do something, I will make sure I do it for you," he said.

SPP's manifesto, titled It Is Time, includes proposals to promote economic stability and fairness, along with plans for sustainable public transport.

"We are doing whatever we can to push for change, to push for a better standard of living, a better discussion of ideas for Singaporeans and for everybody. So, this is a moment of change," Chia told The Straits Times on May 1.

In a Facebook post made in the early hours of Sunday (May 4), Chee thanked the residents of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC for their support.

He pledged to continue walking the ground with his team and improve community infrastructure in the constituency.

"Thank you for walking this journey with us. Let’s keep moving forward together," he wrote.

In the 2020 election, SPP's team for the constituency — consisting Chia, Chiu, treasurer Williiamson Lee, and former member Osman Sulaiman — attained 32.77 per cent of the vote, losing to PAP's lineup led by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who recently retired from politics.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC has 98,505 registered electors this election.

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com