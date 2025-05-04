PAP wins Ang Mo Kio GRC with 78.95% of votes in three-cornered fight

Results for Ang Mo Kio GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 78.95 per cent People's Power Party (PPP) 10.21 per cent Singapore United Party (SUP) 10.84 per cent

The People's Action Party (PAP) won Ang Mo Kio GRC with 78.95 per cent of votes over the People's Power Party (PPP) and the Singapore United Party (SUP).

PAP received 115,209 votes while PPP received 14,901 votes. SUP received 15,811 votes, thus losing its election deposit of $13,500 per candidate.

The PAP's team for Ang Mo Kio GRC is led by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and consists of incumbent MPs Darryl David and Nadia Ahmad Samdin, as well as former PAP Aljunied GRC candidate Victor Lye and new face Jasmin Lau.

The PPP team is led by party treasurer William Lim and consists of Martinn Ho, Thaddeus Thomas, Samuel Lee, and Heng Zheng Dao.

The SUP's Ang Mo Kio slate consists of the party’s secretary-general Andy Zhu and Noraini Yunus who had previously contested in the GRC as part of the Reform Party (RP) in GE2020.

Also part of their slate are SUP chair Ridhuan Chandran, Nigel Ng and Dr Vincent Ng. Dr Ng was part of the National Solidarity Party team in GE2020.

Lye had previously remarked how Singaporeans may experience "dilemma" over voting for the PAP vs an opposition party.

"They want a PAP government, but in a way, lured by the opposition's call to be a check on the PAP. You may have one vote. But please, if you do not use it well, the outcome can be quite damaging for our future," he said then.

Meanwhile, PPP's Lee hit a stumbling block during the campaign season as he was found to have been convicted and jailed for six weeks over a road rage incident in 2022.

Lee apologised, while the party's chairman Derrick Sim voiced his support for the former, calling him a "responsible person" and someone with "a good heart".

"The team was aware of Lee’s past when recruiting him and felt that his actions were not intended to purposely harm the person," said Sim.

Ang Mo Kio GRC is considered a stronghold for PAP, which saw a victory of 71.91 per cent against RP in 2020.

The constituency has 161,499 electors and is the largest among group representation constituencies.

