GE2025: PPP stands by candidate Samuel Lee after road rage apology

The People's Power Party (PPP) has expressed its support for candidate Samuel Lee, following public scrutiny over a road rage incident in 2022 for which he was convicted and served a six-week jail sentence.

Lee, who is part of the PPP team contesting Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming election, issued a public apology through a video posted on Facebook by PPP chief Goh Meng Seng on Saturday (April 26).

In the video, Lee bowed and acknowledged the seriousness of the incident while addressing reporters.

"I knew this would come under scrutiny. It's time for me to apologise for my misunderstanding back then, and I sincerely wish [the victim] well in life moving forward " said the 34-year-old.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Lee was involved in an altercation with a personal mobility device (PMD) rider on February 2, 2022, near Block 29, Toa Payoh Lorong 4, while driving his Mercedes-Benz.

He was also alleged to have driven towards the food delivery rider twice during the incident, which occurred at 1.57 pm.

In the video, PPP chairman Derrick Sim also voiced his support for Lee, calling him a "responsible person" and someone with "a good heart".

Sim added that the party was fully aware of Lee's past during the recruitment process and did not find the incident a criterion for disqualification.

"The team was aware of Lee’s past when recruiting him and felt that his actions were not intended to purposely harm the person," said Sim.

'Taken full responsibility for his actions'

Responding to the situation, PPP had also issued a statement on Friday which emphasised that Goh was "fully aware of the incident."

The statement also acknowledged that Samuel was "remorseful and had taken full responsibility for his actions".

It further highlighted PPP's belief in rehabilitation and second chances, calling Lee a "committed and resilient individual."

The statement pointed out that some public figures have faced legal convictions in the past, citing President and former PAP member Tharman Shanmugaratnam, as well as Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, as examples.

PPP also clarified that the party applies rigorous selection criteria when selecting its candidates.

"We are open to individuals with good credentials and a genuine desire to serve, provided their past convictions do not involve integrity-related offences or violent crimes," it added.

PPP ended its statement by urging the public to focus on policy and values, rather than past missteps.

"The focus should remain on how to shape a better future for all Singaporeans-not on distractions that bear little relevance to everyday concerns."

Lee will be contesting Ang Mo Kio GRC alongside teammates William Lim, 47; Martinn Ho, 64; Thaddeus Thomas, 43; and Heng Zheng Dao, 24 in the upcoming election on May 3.

This will be PPP's first time contesting the constituency.

