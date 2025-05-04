PAP's Yip Hon Weng wins Yio Chu Kang SMC with 78.73% votes over PAR's Michael Fang

Results for Yio Chu Kang SMC in GE2025

Yip Hon Weng (PAP) 78.73 per cent Michael Fang (PAR) 21.27 per cent

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Yio Chu Kang SMC against the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR).

PAP's Yip Hon Weng received 17,992 votes while PAR's Michael Fang received 4,860 votes.

Before a walkabout at Ang Mo Kio on April 29, Yip told The Straits Times that if re-elected, he hopes to further improve the amenities and estate conditions in Yio Chu Kang, with projects like the upcoming neighbourhood renewal and home improvement programmes.

“I want to ensure that our community remains well-connected, accessible and supportive for everyone,” he said.

“It’s not about grand promises, but about delivering on what matters most – ensuring that residents’ needs are heard, and their concerns are addressed.”

In the 2020 general election, PAP's Yip won Yio Chu Kang SMC with a vote share of 60.83 per cent against the Progress Singapore Party's then-treasurer Kayla Low, who left the party in 2021.

Yio Chu Kang SMC has 25,410 electors.

