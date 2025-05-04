PAP's Gho Sze Kee wins Mountbatten SMC with 63.84% of votes over independent Jeremy Tan

Results for Mountbatten SMC in GE2025

Gho Sze Kee (PAP) 63.84% Jeremy Tan 36.16%

The People's Action Party's (PAP) Gho Sze Kee has won Mountbatten SMC against independent candidate Jeremy Tan with 63.84 per cent of the votes.

Gho received 12,507 votes while Tan received 7,083 votes.

Mountbatten SMC has 22,843 electors.

In GE2020, PAP won Mountbatten SMC with a vote share of 73.82 per cent against People's Voice.

Former MP Lim Biow Chuan retires from politics

At a press conference on April 20, Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng announced that four-term MP Lim Biow Chuan — who represented Mountbatten SMC from 2011— will retire from politics.

Dr Tan added that Gho, 46, will bring a "refreshing" look to Mountbatten.

The maritime lawyer, who has been a party activist for 13 years, told the media she is stepping up as a candidate to "give back to Singapore" and "safeguard the future for the next generation".

"I do know that it's a huge step up from activism to politics and many well meaning friends have tried to dissuade me," said Gho.

"But I am a fighter, and I'm not one to back down from challenge."

Blows exchanged during rallies

Both Gho and Tan addressed Mountbatten SMC residents at their respective rallies during the campaigning period.

On April 30, Gho cautioned voters against Tan's policies which involve getting the Government to invest in digital currency Bitcoin.

Referring to Bitcoin as a “wildly volatile” product, she stated that it is not backed up by any physical asset or government body and its value can go to zero with "nothing to back it up".

"This is what I call gambling... The PAP does not believe in gambling," Gho added.

Tan then hit back at his rival’s comment on May 1, while speaking at the Home of Athletics sports track in Stadium Boulevard.

"What is gambling? Firstly, there’s a Toto shop beside FairPrice," he said, challenging Gho to close down that branch if she is elected as MP.

Defining gambling as a situation where "you do not study enough of the risks and want to make a big move", Tan referenced Temasek’s write-down of its US$275 million (S$377 million) investment in cryptocurrency company FTX in 2024 following the shocking collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX empire in 2022.

He also said Temasek led a US$200 million funding round for Singapore-based cryptocurrency financing company Amber Group and is a significant shareholder of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, which has exposure to Bitcoin.

Tan quipped: "Ms Gho says that this is gambling. Has she told the Government and Temasek her message?"

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com