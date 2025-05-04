PAP wins Tanjong Pagar GRC with 81.03% of votes over PAR

Results for Tanjong Pagar GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 81.03% People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) 18.97%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Tanjong Pagar GRC with 81.03 per cent of votes over the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR).

PAP received 98,152 votes while PAR received 22,971 votes.

The PAP's team for the five-member Tanjong Pagar GRC is led by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and includes Alvin Tan, Joan Pereira, Rachel Ong and new face Foo Cexiang.

The PAR team comprises Prabu Ramachandran, Han Hui Hui, Nadarajan Selvamani, Rickson Giauw and Soh Lian Chye.

PAR is an alliance of three parties: the Peoples Voice, the Reform Party and the Democratic Progressive Party.

A traditional stronghold of PAP, Tanjong Pagar GRC was established in 1991 and was once led by the late Lee Kuan Yew.

Lee, who died in 2015, helmed this constituency for almost 60 years.

In GE2020, the PAP secured 63.13 per cent of the vote against the Progress Singapore Party.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who was part of the PAP team then, left to lead the team for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC in this year's general election.

Tanjong Pagar GRC has 139,688 registered electors.

