PAP's Henry Kwek retains Kebun Baru SMC with 68.50% of votes over PSP's Tony Tan

Results for Kebun Baru SMC in GE2025

Henry Kwek (PAP) 68.50% Tony Tan (PSP) 31.50%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Kebun Baru SMC against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

PAP's Henry Kwek received 13,721 votes while PSP's Tony Tan received 6,310 votes.

Kebun Baru SMC has 22,223 electors.

In the 2020 general election, PAP won Kebun Baru SMC with a vote share of 62.92 per cent against the Progress Singapore Party.

Kwek runs an investment firm, while Tan is a former Singapore Armed Forces scholarship holder with a background in engineering.

Tan is married to Hazel Poa, who is the party’s first vice-chairperson, and a member of the party's West Coast-Jurong West GRC team.

