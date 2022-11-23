Brotherbird Coffeehouse says goodbye to Bali Lane, on the lookout for new location

There are cafes aplenty in the Bugis area but this loss might feel like a hard one to take.

On Tuesday (Nov 22), Brotherbird Coffeehouse announced it will be shutting its Bali Lane outlet when its lease expires at the end of 2022.

Prior to its revamp, the home-grown bakery was known as Stateland Cafe.

It was established 10 years ago and has since been a mainstay in Bugis Lane. Unfortunately, a chapter is closing and its official last day of operation will be on Dec 31.

"The never-ending constructions around the area [plus] a dead-end traffic lane were some reasons for concerns supporting this tough decision," the post explained.

Apart from coffee, Brotherbird Coffeehouse is well known for serving croissants that have rather intriguing flavour combinations.

A curated selection is released seasonally and the flavours for November include mentaiko prawn twice-baked, churros croissant and blueberry crumble.

While the croissant and beverage menu will be available until its final month, the last day for desserts is Nov 30.

So, do take note of that if you're a sucker for its famous mochi donut with soft-serve.

While the news is certainly a downer for fans, it's not all doom and gloom.

Brotherbird Coffeehouse confirmed that it is actively on the lookout for an alternative location to rebuild the dine-in experience.

So it might be best not to unfollow them on social media.

Apart from Bali Lane, its other outlets include CT Hub 2 in Lavender and CIMP Plaza in Raffles Place.

Address: 32 Bali Lane, Singapore 189868

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm for dine-in

