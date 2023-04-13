Brunch and luxury handbags: Coach opens its first-ever cafe in Singapore

Luxury meets brunch fare at Coach's latest concept store.

Joining hands with Brawn & Brains Coffee, luxury fashion house Coach has launched a cafe in Singapore – a world first for the brand.

Situated along Keong Saik Road, the Coach cafe is located on the first floor of the three-storey shophouse.

It's pretty hard to miss the pastel-pink exterior. Step inside, and you will be transported to a retro American diner that will remind you of Pop's Diner from Riverdale.

The space is drenched in bubblegum pink and vintage yellow.

PHOTO: Coach

On the day menu at the cafe, which runs from 9am to 3pm, you will see a selection of brunch delights, savoury mains and pastries. Highlights include avo toast, fried chicken sandwich and an all-American cheeseburger.

On top of the usual coffee options, there are also milkshakes, including a gula melaka flavour.

Come 6pm till 9pm, the dessert menu takes centre stage. Dig into the apple pie served with ice-cream or go all out with the signature sundae. Plus, there are donuts in flavours like zesty lemon curd and cherries and cream.

Afterwards, you can burn off all those calories with a bit of shopping on the second floor. The retail space features the brand's latest bags alongside vintage and upcycled pieces.

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS8n9qCud/

Feel free to customise your bag as well with engraved Coach tags or by adding their iconic pins. You can also shop from their streetwear collection.

Feeling inspired? Head up to the third floor to learn more about the brand. The immersive experience resembles an art exhibition, where you will be able to see a video on the craftsmanship behind Coach's bags.

And at the back of the space, there's a collection of raw materials that are used to make the bag.

Remember the fashionable bagels?

While this cafe concept is a first for Coach, this isn't their first food-related collaboration.

Just last year, it partnered with Two Men Bagel House to come up with limited-edition bagels that capture the New York spirit.

The bagels were also wrapped in exclusive Coach packaging and came in flavours like the Big Apple Red Dot, which comes with apple pie cream cheese with almond crunch.

But don't worry if you missed this pop-up. The Coach cafe is here to stay, and by that we mean permanently!

Address: 5 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089113

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Admission is free.



ALSO READ: Fashionably fit: Hermes pop-up gym in Orchard to offer free classes and activities from April 14

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.