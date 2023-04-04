Fashionably fit: Hermes pop-up gym in Orchard to offer free classes and activities from April 14

Fun, fit and most importantly, free.
Popular French luxury brand Hermes is coming to town with a whole new concept. No, this isn't the typical release of a new fashion item.
Instead, Hermes is offering the chance to work out in style at HermesFit, a travelling bespoke gym, from April 14 to 23 at Orchard Road.
For the uninitiated, HermesFit is part of a global pop-up and has already made pit stops in Los Angeles, Tokyo and most recently, Sydney.
Sign up for a free class, and you can work up a sweat using signature Hermes accessories such as shoes, hats and bags.
Below is a list of the 30-minute fitness classes they're offering:
- Carre yoga
- Belt stretching
- Ballet arms with bracelets
- Hat balance
- Small leather goods workout
- Shoes HIIT (high-intensity interval training)
Each guest is entitled to one class only, and you may register for the classes here.
If that's not impressive enough, HermesFit is more than just a gym with fitness lessons.
The exhibition area also features a weights wall (complete with custom Hermes barbells and kettlebells), a silk-inspired callisthenics course, a circle-shaped ping-pong table with rackets adorned with silk motifs and a boxing ring that doubles as a photo booth.
Here's a look at HermesFit in Hollywood, Los Angeles, last year for a taste (quite literally, with a juice bar) of what to expect when the pop-up gym arrives in Singapore.https://www.tiktok.com/@fairyjadyn/video/7123258367497227563?q=hermesfit&t=1680591449870
In the evenings, the boxing ring will transform into a stage where there'll be live performances and DJ sets for visitors to enjoy, for free.
Address: 16 Orchard Road
Opening hours: April 14 to April 23, 11am to 8pm daily
ALSO READ: Cheap gyms in Singapore: 10 gym memberships under $100/month (January 2023)
No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.