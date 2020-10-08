Bugis district in Singapore listed as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

With art murals to admire at Haji Lane and cheap shopping deals along Bugis Street, Bugis is a popular destination among locals and tourists in Singapore.

So it may not be surprising that this small area in Singapore is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, according to a Time Out survey.

On Tuesday (Oct 6), the global media and entertainment company revealed the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods around the world, with Bugis ranked 29.

Time Out surveyed over 38,000 global city residents, who had previously participated in their annual Time Out Index survey, collating opinions of where locals most loved spending time in their city.

The places are assessed by whether there is a balance of local culture, food and fun, with an additional factor this year – support and kindness for their communities during this current pandemic.

Where else is on the list?

Besides Bugis, other neighbourhoods in Southeast Asia that made it into the list are:

Chula-Samyan, Bangkok

Binh Tanh, Ho Chi Minh City

Taman Paramount, Kuala Lumpur

Banjar Nagi, Ubud

And taking the number one spot is Esquerra de l'Eixample in Barcelona.

Described as residential and down-to-earth, each block within this particular neighbourhood has its own interior courtyard.

According to Time Out, during Barcelona's lockdown, the neighbourhood demonstrated great community spirit with initiatives such as the Hidrogel Sessions, where residents dress up in costumes and organise mass dance parties from their balconies.

Here is the full list of neighbourhoods:

Esquerra De L'Eixample, Barcelona Downtown, LA Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York Yarraville, Melbourne Wedding, Berlin Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu, Shanghai Dennistoun, Glasgow Haut-Marais, Paris Marrickville, Sydney Verdun, Montreal Kalamaja, Tallinn Hannam-dong, Seoul Bonfim, Porto Ghosttown, Oakland Chula-Samyan, Bangkok Alvalade, Lisbon Noord, Amsterdam Centro, São Paulo Holešovice, Prague Lavapies, Madrid Opebi, Lagos Narvarte, Mexico City Uptown, Chicago Little Five Points, Atlanta Wynwood, Miami Phibsboro, Dublin Nørrebro, Copenhagen Bugis, Singapore Gongguan, Taipei Soho, London Binh Tanh, Ho Chi Minh City Melville, Johannesburg Kabutocho, Tokyo Porta Venezia, Milan Taman Paramount, Kuala Lumpur llston, Boston Bandra West, Mumbai Arnavutköy, Istanbul Banjar Nagi, Ubud

