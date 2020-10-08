Bugis district in Singapore listed as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

With art murals to admire at Haji Lane and cheap shopping deals along Bugis Street, Bugis is a popular destination among locals and tourists in Singapore.

So it may not be surprising that this small area in Singapore is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, according to a Time Out survey.

On Tuesday (Oct 6), the global media and entertainment company revealed the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods around the world, with Bugis ranked 29.

Time Out surveyed over 38,000 global city residents, who had previously participated in their annual Time Out Index survey, collating opinions of where locals most loved spending time in their city.

The places are assessed by whether there is a balance of local culture, food and fun, with an additional factor this year – support and kindness for their communities during this current pandemic.

Where else is on the list?

Besides Bugis, other neighbourhoods in Southeast Asia that made it into the list are:

  • Chula-Samyan, Bangkok
  • Binh Tanh, Ho Chi Minh City
  • Taman Paramount, Kuala Lumpur
  • Banjar Nagi, Ubud

And taking the number one spot is Esquerra de l'Eixample in Barcelona.

Described as residential and down-to-earth, each block within this particular neighbourhood has its own interior courtyard.

According to Time Out, during Barcelona's lockdown, the neighbourhood demonstrated great community spirit with initiatives such as the Hidrogel Sessions, where residents dress up in costumes and organise mass dance parties from their balconies.

Here is the full list of neighbourhoods:

  1. Esquerra De L'Eixample, Barcelona
  2. Downtown, LA
  3. Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
  4. Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York
  5. Yarraville, Melbourne
  6. Wedding, Berlin
  7. Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu, Shanghai
  8. Dennistoun, Glasgow
  9. Haut-Marais, Paris
  10. Marrickville, Sydney
  11. Verdun, Montreal
  12. Kalamaja, Tallinn
  13. Hannam-dong, Seoul
  14. Bonfim, Porto
  15. Ghosttown, Oakland
  16. Chula-Samyan, Bangkok
  17. Alvalade, Lisbon
  18. Noord, Amsterdam
  19. Centro, São Paulo
  20. Holešovice, Prague
  21. Lavapies, Madrid
  22. Opebi, Lagos
  23. Narvarte, Mexico City
  24. Uptown, Chicago
  25. Little Five Points, Atlanta
  26. Wynwood, Miami
  27. Phibsboro, Dublin
  28. Nørrebro, Copenhagen
  29. Bugis, Singapore
  30. Gongguan, Taipei
  31. Soho, London
  32. Binh Tanh, Ho Chi Minh City
  33. Melville, Johannesburg
  34. Kabutocho, Tokyo
  35. Porta Venezia, Milan
  36. Taman Paramount, Kuala Lumpur
  37. llston, Boston
  38. Bandra West, Mumbai
  39. Arnavutköy, Istanbul
  40. Banjar Nagi, Ubud

