Bukit Timah Railway Station is back and better than before - here's how we spent a day there

After two years of restoration works, the famous Bukit Timah Railway Station is now open to the public again!

There, you can snap amazing pictures of the freshly-restored station, signage and railway tracks. You can also learn about the rich history of the station at The Yard.

Feeling hungry? Head down to 1932 Story, a cafe that once served as living quarters for railway staff.

There are two gardens located nearby as well – Kampung Garden and Herb and Spice Garden – perfect for nature lovers. 

Watch till the end to to find out what else to expect and how to get there.

