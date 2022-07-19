What to do at USS's new psychedelic Minions experience
Calling all Minion fans — it's time to go bananas!
Meet your favourite Minions and have a Gru-vy time at Universal Studios Singapore's Groovy Summer from now until Aug 14.
From meet-and greets such as the Minion Fu show to psychedelic backdrops along Hollywood Boulevard, there's something for everyone.
Watch on as we bring you through the 70s-themed all-day event and end our USS visit with some sweet treats from KT's Grill.
USS opening hours: 12pm-7pm from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am-6pm on Sundays
ALSO READ: Sentosa to get new beach bazaar, upgraded version of iconic musical fountain