What to do at USS's new psychedelic Minions experience

Calling all Minion fans — it's time to go bananas!

Meet your favourite Minions and have a Gru-vy time at Universal Studios Singapore's Groovy Summer from now until Aug 14.

From meet-and greets such as the Minion Fu show to psychedelic backdrops along Hollywood Boulevard, there's something for everyone.

Watch on as we bring you through the 70s-themed all-day event and end our USS visit with some sweet treats from KT's Grill.

USS opening hours: 12pm-7pm from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am-6pm on Sundays

