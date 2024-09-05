Bun-tastic: Hong Kong chain Ging Sun Ho to open first Singapore outlet in September

Bun lovers rejoice!

Hong Kong chain Ging Sun Ho King of Bun is coming to Singapore very soon.

Known for its juicy pan-fried pork soup buns, the eatery will be opening its first international outlet in the basement of Tampines Mall this month.

The Signature Pan-Fried Pork Soup Bun, almost synonymous with the brand, features a high-quality pork filling, rich meat broth and crispy golden base topped with black and white sesame seeds and fragrant spring onions.

Other dishes on the menu alongside these buns include rich, nutty dan dan noodles and a juicy pork chop with Shanghai-style vegetable rice.

Founded by Hong Kong singer Oscar Siu under the name King of Sheng Jian, the chain started out as a humble 100 sqft Mongkok eatery in 2010, it shared in a press release.

It was renamed to Ging Sun Ho King of Bun in 2019 to signify "a ship braving waves with unwavering resolve".

Currently, Ging Sun Ho King of Bun operates 13 outlets across Hong Kong and has plans to expand further.

Although the restaurant was initially set to open on Wednesday (Sept 4), it announced a delay via its Instagram page on the same day, adding that more updates will be given soon.

Ging Sun Ho will be celebrating the upcoming opening by giving away a pair of limited-edition Ging Sun Ho socks to the first 20 customers who spend a minimum of $20 on a single receipt.

Stocks will be limited, and the promotion will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, #B1-K17/18, Tampines Mall, Singapore 529510

Opening hours: Daily 11am to 9:30pm

