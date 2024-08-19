Popular Japanese chain Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu to open first Singapore outlet

With more than 70 outlets worldwide, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu is set to add another outpost this September.

The restaurant took to Instagram last Saturday (Aug 17) to announce it is opening its first-ever outlet in Singapore on Sept 7.

Known for serving up high-quality beef (and drawing long, snaking queues), Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu is looking to bring the same menu and flavours to our shores.

"Mark your calendars and get ready for a Gyukatsu experience like no other," the post read.

The restaurant will be located in the heart of the city at B1 of Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Its opening hours are yet to be released as of the time of writing.

Something to note, especially for those with dietary restrictions or requirements, is that the dishes at the Singapore outlet will not contain any pork or lard.

What they are known for

Think carefully selected lean cuts of beef that's deep-fried in fresh oil, at a high temperature, in order to achieve the perfect doneness.

That doneness being medium rare, of course.

What helps the dish achieve its crunchy exterior is koromo batter.

It's essentially a mix of bread crumbs, flour and eggs, but the secret is in the ratio of these ingredients.

Diners can have a variety of cuts, including sirloin, chuck, tenderloin and tongue.

If they feel indulgent, the prized Wagyu is always an option.

The Half-and-Half Gyukatsu Zen, which has a mix of sirloin and tenderloin, will be a signature at the Singapore outlet, along with the Gyutan Zen of butter beef tongue.

All sets come with rice, cabbage, Aka miso soup, spicy chilli miso and a signature onsen egg.

How it began

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu was founded in Kyoto in 2014.

Its aim of wanting to set a new standard for Japanese food culture has led to its active expansion worldwide.

Singapore is set to be the seventh country the brand operates in.

It currently has outposts in Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Canada, Taiwan and South Korea.

