Burger King's Rendang Burger makes royal return with new Rendang fries & nuggets combo

Singapore’s National Day is around the corner, and that can only mean one thing – Burger King’s Rendang Burger will once again be making its ultimate comeback, but this time the burger masterpiece won’t be arriving alone.

Double Ultimate Rendang Angus Beef Burger.

PHOTO: Burger King

The fast-food King is bringing back the Double Ultimate Rendang Angus Beef Burger that features two juicy, tender, Angus flame-grilled beef patties that are topped with Rendang sauce and fresh onions and the special addition of crispy turkey bacon nestled between two fluffy sourdough buns.

An exclusive collaboration with Deliveroo sees Burger King celebrating the nation’s 56th year of independence four days before the items officially lands in stores islandwide. The drop will happen between July 9 to July 12 only on Deliveroo.

Rendang Shiok Shake Up.

PHOTO: Burger King

To continue the festive spirit, the first 560 customers who decide to upsize their Double Ultimate Angus Beef Burger meal ($14.60) on Deliveroo between July 9 to 12 will receive a complimentary Rendang Shiok Shack Up ($4.90). This item is a serving of six nuggets with fries soaked in more rendang sauce because let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want more?

Double Rendang Beef.

PHOTO: Burger King

Rendang Tendergrill Chicken Burger.

PHOTO: Burger King

From July 13 onwards, the Rendang burger will launch islandwide with both the classic Double Rendang Beef and Rendang Tendergrill Chicken Burger value meals up for grabs for $7.90, along with the exclusive items found on Deliveroo joining the menu. Do note that the rendang sauce contains peanuts, so those with an allergy or aversion to it might want to exercise more caution.

Gula Melaka BBT Green Tea Float.

PHOTO: Burger King

Gula Melaka BBT Malty Float.

PHOTO: Burger King

Gula Melaka BBT Sundae.

PHOTO: Burger King

Onde Boleh Pie.

PHOTO: Burger King

And what’s a meal without ending it on a sweet note? Burger King fans can look forward to the new Gula Melaka BBT Green Tea Float, Gula Melaka BBT Malty Float (both $3.90) and the Gula Melaka BBT Sundae ($2.60) that are sure to curb your sweet tooth.

The Onde Boleh Pie ($1.80), meanwhile, comes filled with deliciously sweet Gula Melaka coconut wrapped in a crispy crust for that savoury and sweet mix. This line of menu items, along with the above value meals, can only be ordered after 11am and are not included in the breakfast line-up.

The best gift, however, is Burger King’s announcement that the iconic Rendang Burger will make its guaranteed comeback every single National Day from this year onwards, which means you can look forward to unleashing that Singaporean spirit full-on with each annual celebration.

This is home, truly…we suppose.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.