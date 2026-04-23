Burger spot Working Title to close after 13 years

After over a decade of serving scrumptious burgers, Working Title is closing its doors.

The eatery at Lasalle College of the Arts announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 21) that its last day is April 30.

"13 years is a long time to make coffee, burgers and cause problems. We're calling it a day," Working Title wrote.

While Working Title did not share the exact reason for the closure, it said that the industry is unforgiving.

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"We always knew that. We just thought we were the exception," it said.

"Could we have done better? Sure. Did we want to? Every single day. But we too must adapt to changes and realities, so thank you for the memories."

The burger spot also expressed its appreciation to customers for their support over the years.

"We've loved this place harder than was probably wise, and we're grateful you loved it too," it wrote.

Just last month, Working Title said it removed seven burgers from its menu due to reasons such as food waste and food quality.

AsiaOne has reached out to Working Title for more details.

Working Title operated for four years at North Bridge Road before moving out in July 2023. It reopened at Lasalle College of the Arts in January 2024.

The brand is under The Black Hole Group, which owns other F&B establishments such as Tipo Pasta Bar, Small Batch, Ela, and The Granary.

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In March, The Black Hole Group announced that it had shuttered another one of its F&B concepts, Afterwit.

Afterwit opened in 2015 and specialised in Mexican fare. Despite the closure, The Black Hole Group hinted that the concept may return one day.

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melissateo@asiaone.com