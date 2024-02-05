BYD owners to get discounted charging rates with Charge+

BYD Singapore and charging infrastructure provider Charge+ have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, designed to bring new exclusive benefits to new BYD retail passenger vehicles owners here in Singapore.

To kick things off, BYD retail passenger vehicle owners in Singapore will enjoy a 20 per cent special discounted rate on charging services by Charge+'s public charging network for a period of three years upon verified subscription.

Charge+'s subscribers residing in condominiums equipped with Charge+ EV charging stations will have an alternative option to enjoy two months of free charging per annum for a period of three years.

Both firm state that the new memorandum signifies a mutual commitment to promote sustainable mobility solutions and enhancing the electric vehicle ownership experience here in Singapore.

Speaking on the new collaboration, James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Singapore, states, "We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Charge+.

Together, we aim to make electric mobility more accessible and appealing to Singaporeans by providing discounted charging rates for new BYD retail passenger vehicle owners."

This article was first published in sgCarMart.