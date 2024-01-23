BYD partners with Charge+ to offer owners discounts on EV charging

SINGAPORE — BYD Singapore has announced a new strategic partnership with electric charging infrastructure provider Charge+, which will bring benefits to BYD passenger car owners in the form of discounted rates for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

With the agreement, all new BYD retail passenger car owners will be able to enjoy a 20 percent discounted charging rate on Charge+’s public charging network for a period of three years upon verified subscription. For owners who reside in private condominiums equipped with Charge+’s EV charging systems, they can also opt for an alternative programme to receive two months worth of free charging a year for a period of three years.

James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Singapore, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Charge+. Together, we aim to make electric mobility more accessible and appealing to Singaporeans by providing discounted charging rates for new BYD retail passenger vehicle owners.”

Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+, added, “Our collaboration with BYD Singapore marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering sustainable transportation. We believe that affordable charging solutions are crucial in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, and this partnership aligns perfectly with that vision.”

This article was first published in CarBuyer.

