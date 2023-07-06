BYD's Dolphin makes a splash locally

Vantage Automotive has launched the all-new Build Your Dreams (BYD) Dolphin! This is the first hatchback in BYD's local line-up, and offers potential Electric Vehicle (EV) buyers an additional, and very affordable option to consider.

Built on the Chinese automaker's e-Platform 3.0 chassis (the Atto Three has been built on the same platform), the new Dolphin boasts some truly competitive features, especially when you keep in mind its price tag.

Propulsion comes from a front-mounted, 70 kW electric motor, making it fall firmly within the regulations qualifying it for Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

Power is drawn from a 44.9 kWh Blade battery, which should be good for a range of 340 kilometres. Charging can be done rather rapidly too - it has a maximum Direct Current (DC) charging capacity of 60kW, meaning you can go from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 33 minutes.

On the inside, the cabin has been designed to maximise comfort and versatility - it is a city commuter car with A-class dimensions but with B-class space.

This is the result of its 2,700mm wheelbase, which is comparable to its Atto Three Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) stablemate, ensuring ample legroom for all occupants onboard. Front passengers can also enjoy ventilated front seats, which will be a standard feature.

It also comes equipped with the BYD Intelligent Cockpit System, which features smart voice assistance, 360-degree cameras, Apple CarPlay (wired), in-built navigation, and a captivating 12.8" display.

Advanced safety features such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and six airbags provide peace of mind while protecting occupants in various driving conditions.

This launch will kick off the introduction of BYD's Ocean Series locally.

You can test drive the all-new Dolphin at Vantage Automotive, through its authorised dealer MotorEast, or at its recently-launched experience store, BYD by 1826. The car has a list price of S$156,888, inclusive of limited time launch specials worth up to $3,000!

This article was first published in Motorist.