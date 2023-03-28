Bye Golden Mile Complex! Find out where all your favourite Thai shops and eateries are moving to

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have known that Golden Mile Complex - aka Little Thailand - was sold en bloc for $700 million to a consortium last May.

The iconic building, situated along Beach Road, will close its doors to the public on May 1. Just earlier this month, the building hosted a farewell party aptly called The Last Mile.

But don't fret, your favourite Thai stores and eateries aren't gone for good.

While they will no longer be housed under one roof, we made life easier for you to track them down. Full details below!

BeerThai House

Know for its fiery Thai fare, BeerThai House has moved to City Gate Mall (a stone's throw away from Golden Mile Complex) and Kitchener Road. So when you're in the mood for a piping bowl of tom yum soup, you can hit them up at either of their two outlets.

New address: 371 Beach Road, #02-37, City Gate Mall, Singapore 199597; 55 Kitchener Road, #01-01, Singapore 208528

Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant

Another crowd favourite has to be Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant. Serving up the likes of pineapple fried rice and garlic pepper pork, you can get your Thai food fix at its newly minted branch at City Gate Mall.

New address: 371 Beach Road, #01-05 & #01-17/18, City Gate Mall, Singapore 199597

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm

Siriwan Thai Food

This 24-hour eatery is popular among revellers and foodies alike. What's more, you don't have to travel far as Siriwan Thai Food will be moving to Golden Mile Tower - just a five-minute walk from its former location. Tuck into the deep-fried fish in tamarind sauce, stir-fried cockles and red curry.

New address: 6001 Beach Road, #01-50/51, Golden Mile Tower, Singapore 199589

New Udon Mookata

It's always grilled meats galore at New Udon Mookata. Whether rain or shine, enjoy an endless array of marinated meats and seafood at its new Lavender Street location by yourself or with company.

New address: 119 Lavender Street, Singapore 338731

Opening hours: 6pm to 12am

Thai Supermarket

Get your grocery shopping done at Thai Supermarket's new location - Aperia Mall. Opening in May 2023, the new supermarket will offer organic Thai products, gluten-free condiments and more. And if you haven't heard, they will officially close its doors at Golden Mile Complex on April 16.

New address: 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-20A, Aperia Mall, Singapore 33951

Golden Banana

Golden, fried and crispy. That's what we think of when we are at Golden Banana. Now you can have your fill of fried banana fritters and sweet potato balls at its new City Gate outlet.

New address: 371 Beach Road # 02-27, City Gate, Singapore 199597

Nana Original Thai Food

With a few outlets scattered around the island, Nana Original Thai Food at Golden Mile Complex (due to close on April 24) will move to Aperia Mall. Despite the move, the restaurant will still be operating 24 hours. Food-wise, try the mango salad with flower crab, fried chicken wrapped in pandan leaves and basil crispy pork with rice and egg.

New address: 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-53A, Aperia Mall, Singapore 339511

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Nong Khai Beer House

Moving away from Little Thailand, Nong Khai Beer House is making Peninsula Plaza its new home. Expect Thai cuisine classics like papaya salad, grilled pork and green curry beef and other staples at this crowd favourite eatery.

New address: 111 North Bridge Road, B1-07 D/E , Peninsula Plaza, Singapore 179098

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Heng Dee Thai Minimart

Planning to whip up a Thai feast at home? West siders will be glad to find out that Heng Dee Thai Minimart has moved to Boon Lay. Get your ingredients all in one place, from fresh paste and produce to authentic Thai snacks and noodles.

New address: 221 Boon Lay Place, #02-162, Boon Lay Shopping Centre, Singapore 640221

Pha Muk

Hankering for a bowl of soupy noodles? From Thai laksa to braised pork noodles, which is their signature dish, get your fill at Pha Muk. Best of all, you don't go far to Golden Mile Tower for a taste of those familiar flavours.

New address: 6001 Beach Road, #B1-55, Golden Mile Tower, Singapore 199589

Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday, 10:30am to 7pm

Im Em Thai

Formerly known as Dee Tongue Thai by Rung Mama, this Golden Mile Complex institution has been serving sumptuous Thai plates since the 1980s. The legacy continues at Aperia Mall from April 16, so look forward to grilled meats, salads and stir-fried selection.

New address: 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-40, Aperia Mall, Singapore 339511

