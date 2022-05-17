'Other places won't have the same Thai vibe': Golden Mile Complex's F&B outlets talk about their plans after the en bloc sale

By now, you would probably have heard that Golden Mile Complex will be sold en bloc for a whopping $700 million.

The iconic building, which is also affectionately known as Little Thailand, is especially popular for its slew of Thai eateries and supermarkets.

Curious to know what will happen to your favourite F&B joints after the en bloc? Here are some of their plans for the future.

Flying Pig

Flying Pig is a relatively new Thai restaurant that opened early last year. They previously went viral for their affordable $10 crab omelette fried rice.

PHOTO: Facebook/Chen Poser

Fans of their food need not worry too much as a spokesperson from Flying Pig told AsiaOne that they "definitely" are on the hunt for a new location and are "still looking for a place".

Tha Chang Noodle Bar

Another relatively new Thai eatery at Golden Mile Complex is Tha Chang Noodle Bar, which was founded by Thai best friends, Anna Phusanisa, 32, and Maysa Dusita, 36. The ladies was so serious about their food that they even studied under a veteran Thai chef with over 20 years of experience!

instagram.com/p/CZLgwdehIIC/

When we got in touch with them, Anna's Singaporean husband, Shawn Chio, 39, told us that the news of the en bloc came as a "shocker" as there were rumours that the building would not be sold.

He also added that Tha Chang Noodle Bar has only been here for a year, so having to look for a new location so soon felt like they were "starting all over again".

As of now, Shawn shared that they have yet to confirm their exact closure date as they are still waiting on the confirmation from the the developer. However, he did add that the move will probably happen within a year or two.

"We are still looking for a new venue but it doesn’t seem promising as the rest of the places will not have the same Thai vibe and also currently it is very hard to find a good location with not-so-crazy rental," Shawn said.

Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant

Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant, which has called Golden Mile Complex since 1985, is one of the mall's oldest restaurants.

The establishment was founded by a Singaporean man and his Thai wife, who used to peddle packed lunches to Thai construction workers out of a rented lorry before they set up the eatery.

When we called the restaurant's office, a spokesperson shared that as of now, they have not finalised any future plans for the restaurant just yet.

Ninja Cheese Mookata

Fans of Thai-style buffets would probably have heard of Ninja Cheese Mookata, a buffet joint which specialises in seafood and cheese mookata.

PHOTO: Facebook/Ninja Cheese Mookata Buffet

The owner of Ninja Cheese Mookata, who declined to reveal his name, shared that they are currently still on the lookout for a new place to move to. He also added that as of now, they have not decided on an official date of closure.

New Udon Mookata

Popular mookata joint New Udon Mookata has been at Golden Mile Complex since 2007 and is well-loved for its mookata and homemade Thai milk tea.

The restaurant plans on moving out of the mall around May or June next year and they're also planning on opening more branches islandwide, Goh Jin Na, 21, the daughter of the owner, told 8days.sg.

In fact, just next week, they are opening a new outlet at Foch Road. Apart from that, they also hope to set up shop in Jurong West, Bukit Timah and Paya Lebar.

