Cafe review: Frankie & Fern's is a cosy rooftop escape at Holland Village

If you're on the hunt for a soft, cosy escape where contemporary charm meets culinary delight, Frankie & Fern's at Holland Village is your next destination.

Born from a serendipitous meeting at a flea market, this cafe is a testament to the magic that happens when two passionate souls-Frank and Fern-combine their love for flavours, art, and treasures.

Step inside for a delightful escape from the daily grind, perfect for unwinding with good food and great company.

Our experience:

First things first, if you're struggling to find the entrance, here's a hot tip: It's tucked next to UOB Bank and a money changer, where you take a dodgy compact lift all the way to the rooftop.

If you're coming from public transport, the lift is located right outside Holland Village MRT Exit C. Soon, you'll find yourself in a family-friendly space that bustling with avid cafe hoppers.

Even on a Monday, the place was bustling, so making a reservation is a smart move, though not absolutely necessary, as we were still able to find a seat.

Unfortunately, Frankie & Fern's isn't the place to catch up on work emails. They don't share their WiFi or have charging plugs here. But that's part of its charm, inviting you to unplug and soak in the atmosphere.

Interiors:

This rooftop cafe offers both alfresco and indoor seating. Thankfully, the outdoor area is equipped with big fans, which can be slightly noisy but not overwhelmingly so.

Moreover, the area is sheltered, providing comfort and much needed shade even on the hottest days.

The terrace also features a cute dollhouse for kids to play in and a delightful lemon plant, hinting they might harvest their own lemons. Fairy lights are strung up, promising an even more magical vibe in the evening.

Food:

Frankie & Fern's menu changes from day to evening and also varies on weekdays and weekends. To add to its family-friendly vibe, they also special menus for the little ones.

On a solo date, I opted to savour the experience with just enough to handle. I tried Fern's Avocado Toast, which arrived fragrant and inviting right off the bat.

The generous heap of avocado on thick bread was a bit messy to bite into, but worth it. The roasted chickpeas added a nice crunch, and the tangy tomato sauce brought everything together.

Though it came with a hefty price of S$19, it felt like a fair price given the hearty portion and premium fresh ingredients.

To drink, I had the Maple Sea Salt Latte. This concoction was sweet and salty, with the sea salt flavour dominating but in a pleasant way. It personally enjoyed the drink, but couldn't justify the S$9 price tag, for a drink I could easily find at a nearby cafe.

Total Damage: With GST and service charge, my total came to $33.57. Needless to say, Frankie & Fern's is on the expensive side, but despite this and the lack of work-friendly amenities, I'd still consider returning with friends or family in the evening to try out their night menu under the fairy lights.

Frankie & Fren’s is located at 211 Holland Ave, #04-03 Holland Road Shopping Centre, Singapore 278967, p. + 65 8730 3474. Open Mon, Wed-Thu 9.30am-5pm, Fri 9.30am-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 9am-9.30pm. Closed on Tue.

This article was first published in City Nomads.