Cafe, deli and grocer The Providore shutters all outlets

Amid a slew of F&B closures this year, another business bites the dust.

Cafe, deli and grocer The Providore has ceased operations of all its outlets on Monday (March 9).

The homegrown brand announced the closure on social media, thanking customers for their long-term support and kindness.

"Partings come but flavour and memories last forever," The Providore said. "We look forward to meeting you again in another form in the future."

It did not give a reason for the sudden closure.

The Providore had outlets in Downtown Gallery, Mandarin Gallery, Paya Lebar Quarter, Raffles Place, VivoCity and Wisma Atria.

The outlet at Wisma Atria was a collaboration with Jomo, a cafe chain from Hong Kong.

The Providore also had a warehouse and head office in Ayer Rajah with a retail section offering gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits and bespoke gifts.

It is currently listed as permanently closed on Google Maps.

According to The Providore's website, this retail section was closed in September 2020.

Recent change in ownership

The Providore, established in 2013, was known for its brunch mains as well as premium cheeses, baked goods and groceries.

In April 2025, it was sold to new owners Vino Vibe and SingFire Capital, according to a report by Asia Pacific Food Industry.

The Providore also shuttered its Raffles City outlet at around that time.

The transaction marked a "strategic shift" for the brand, with founder Robert Collick to step back from the business, according to the trade publication.

Tang Yun Hai, director at Vino Vibe, told the publication that she intended to maintain The Providore's brand legacy while introducing new concepts and experiences.

This included reimagining the cafe's spaces by having it serve as a brunch venue in the day, and transforming into a relaxed wine bar by night.

