Cafes to check out in Kuala Lumpur for the best coffee, treats and aesthetics

Whether you’re a passionate coffee aficionado, a dessert enthusiast, or simply seeking a serene ambiance to unwind, a good ole’ cafe just hits all the check marks for a successful outing.

For your next trip across the border, you won’t have to spend hours scouring the internet for recommendations — all thanks to this guide!

From the rich aroma of freshly brewed beans to the tantalising array of artisanal treats and the captivating aesthetics that adorn their spaces, these are the best cafes to check out in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Three Years Old Cafe

Situated in the vibrant district of Bukit Bintang, Three Years Old Cafe in Kuala Lumpur is a charming coffee gem founded by three Malaysian friends who met in university in Melbourne. Step inside and you’ll find yourself immediately engulfed in the heavenly scent of freshly brewed coffee and delicious cakes.

On the menu are delights like wholesome Baked Eggs (S$7.10), Shrooms (Sourdough with onion jam spread, topped with umami butter sauteed mushrooms, S$6.80), and a variety of beverages like the usual Espresso (S$2.55), Hojicha Latte (S$3.70), as well as sparkling refreshers and teas.

The minimalist cafe with rustic yet modern decor is also usually adorned with fresh flowers for an inviting setting. If you’re heading down over the festive season you’ll find the building cleverly wrapped in red ribbons, an adorable red car packed outside loaded with gifts and other festive decorations.

Three Years Old Cafe is located at 1, Jln Sin Chew Kee, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Open Thu-Tue 9.30am-6.30pm. Closed on Wed.

Feeka Coffee Roasters

A brunch spot favoured by locals and visitors alike, Feeka Coffee Roasters is a viral cafe renowned for its artisanal coffee and chic ambiance complemented by touches of greenery, perfect for both casual meet-ups and focused work sessions.

Housed in converted town houses in Changkat Bukit Bintang, the cafe gets its name from the Swedish word "Fika" translating to "to take a break". What sets Feeka apart is its commitment to the craft of coffee roasting, evident in their meticulous selection of seasonally-sourced beans.

Top off your drink with their stellar range of delectable brunch options, pastries, and wholesome meals. We’d recommend to definitely give their fluffy Pancakes (S$6.55) and addictive Eggs Benedict Cured Salmon (S$8) a try on your next trip over.

Feeka Coffee Roasters has various outlets in Kuala Lumpur.

The Bread Bar

From the airiest breads to indulgent pastas and even a good Espresso Martini (S$5.70) — The Bread Bar may come across as a cafe, restaurant and bar all wrapped into one.

Nonetheless, essentially, The Bread Bar is a bakery at heart, offering a haven for bread enthusiasts and food aficionados. A celebration of all things dough, here you’ll find a diverse selection of artisanal bread, pastries, and confections, all hand-crafted with precision and a passion for quality ingredients.

Indulge in the Mashed Avocado Sandwich (S$6.80), sporting avocado with fresh cherry tomato salsa, basil vinaigrette, crumbled feta, and the option to add on a poached egg for extra richness. Whilst the Signature Grilled Cheese Sandwich (S$7.55) sports five types of cheese packed between grilled homemade sourdough bread.

To pair, the Tiramisu Latte (S$5.30) is a no brainer, blending tiramisu cream and a double shot of espresso.

The Bread Bar is located at 57, Lorong Rahim Kajai 13, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Open Thu-Tue 8am-5pm (brunch), 6pm-10.30pm (dinner). Closed on Wed.

HEJAU The Gasket Alley

Calling all matcha lovers! HEJAU is the key to all things green. The casual space is kept simple and fun, decorated with accents of lush green plants with both indoor and alfresco spots to unwind in.

Best sellers here include the the crowd-favourite Matcha Polo Bun (S$2.85), served with La Belle Butter as well as the sweet and earthy Matcha Strawberry Latte (S$4.55) and the tangy Matcha Yuzu Lemonade (S$4.25).

If you’re looking for something more unique, the menu also features local fusion matcha drinks like the refreshing Matcha + Barli (barley), and Matcha + Wintermelon with a dash of calamansi, both priced at S$3.40.

HEJAU The Gasket Alley is located at The Gasket Alley, #15-10, Lot 15, Jln 13/6, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia. Open Tue-Sun 12pm-7pm. Closed on Mon.

Broom

Broom, celebrates the fusion of Malaysian flavours and Nordic sustainability principles. Their commitment to locally sourced ingredients extends beyond their delicious pastries and sourdoughs, also pertaining to materials used in the construction of their store.

The flagship Taman Paramount outlet boasts an array of delectable pastries and savoury dishes perfect for any time of day, while the Bukit Bintang location offers an inviting atmosphere to savour all-day brunches and local favourites.

Highlights include the Karaage Tofu Salad (S$8.25) loaded with the likes of soy-marinated tofu karaage, avocado, pickles, quinoa, vegan garlic mayo, spicy tahini mayo and more. The Proudy Malaysian platter (S$9.40) on the other hand, features the likes of tricoloured rice, chicken rendang, sambal udang, acar nyonya Penang, otak-otak, and sambal merah.

Beverage options range from classic coffee choices to innovative signatures like Salted Espresso Tonic (S$4.85) and Vegan Kaya Latte (S$4.85).

Broom has outlets in Taman Paramount and Bukit Bintang.

Yew Yew Coffee

Intimate and aesthetic, Yew Yew Coffee has got to be on your list of cafes to explore in Kuala Lumpur. The straight-forward menu promises freshly brewed specialty coffee, as well as their drip bag coffee thats hard to miss.

Not a fan coffee? The cafe also pleases palates with its rich tea alternatives and fresh juices. Besides the delicious beverages, the freshly baked Croffle has impressed many guests too. We like ours topped with ice cream, drizzled with a generous amount of syrup.

Alternatively, the Dirty Banana Tower sports two layers of moist banana cake, fresh banana slices, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of dark chocolate for pure indulgence.

Yew Yew Coffee has various outlets in Kuala Lumpur.

Jamboo

The ideal spot for introverts and folks looking for something new — Jamboo is a hole-in-wall (literally) cafe in the heart of the city.

On the menu, the cafe offers fresh and fully customisable takes on Lei Cha bowls (Asian-style poke bowl) topped with leeks, tofu, beans, cabbage, radishes and more. In addition, the Otak Otak Fries (from S$4.85) & Crispy Cauliflower (S$4.55) have also emerged as signature dishes.

The drinks are just as flavoursome with options like Mango-Cha (S$4.85) with mango, matcha, sago and coconut milk, as well as Asam-Boo (S$4.25) with guava, lemon, jasmine green tea, asam powder and fizz.

The best part, you get to order via a hole in the wall, and get your drinks presented to you in a totally Instagram-worthy manner.

Jamboo is located at 19G, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Open Mon-Fri 9.30am-7pm, Sat-Sun 9am-6.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.