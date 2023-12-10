Dining guide to Jakarta: The best restaurants, cafes and bars

When most people think of visiting Indonesia for a holiday, they usually consider mainstream destinations like Batam or Bali. However, what if we told you that Jakarta also has its fair share of enticing spots for you to add to your travel itinerary? Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining experience or to cafe hop, we’ve got you covered with our best recommendations for restaurants, cafes, and bars to check out in Jakarta!

Restaurants

Pantja

Head on a flavour-filled adventure at Pantja, where farm-to-table dining is intertwined with a celebration of their five passions: food, drink, music, hospitality, and design. Explore their menu and indulge in selections such as the PFC (S$15.13), Pantja’s renowned fried chicken, or savour their freshly made pasta, like the Rigatoni (S$16.86). The cocktail menu at Pantja is equally enticing, offering a variety of modern twists on classics and lesser-known historic cocktails. From the invigorating Kaffir Lime Gimlet (S$12.10) to the communal indulgence of the Aperitivo Punch Bowl (S$121.04), serving about 10 to 12 portions, Pantja promises a unique and delightful experience for your taste buds.

Pantja is located at Jl. Senopati No.37, Senayan, Kec. Kby. Baru, Jakarta, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12190, Indonesia, p. +62 21 5213010. Open Mon-Thu 11am-1am, Fri-Sat 11am-2am, Sun 11am-12am.

August

If fine dining is more up your alley, then August is the place for you. Proudly raising the profile of the Indonesian capital on the global culinary map, August is more than it initially lets on – much like its name suggests. The brainchild of Hans Christian, a skilled chef, and Budi Cahyadi, a seasoned hotelier and F&B professional, August delivers a first-class dining experience that has earned the admiration of the city’s restaurant-goers. Take your pick of either the Chef’s Journey 16-course Menu (S$129.70) or the Tasting 12-course Menu (S$95.11) to begin your gastronomical journey. Alternatively, if you’d like your fair share of sharing dishes or feel like the course menus might be too much for you, explore their À la Carte Menu featuring tantalising dishes such as the Foie PB&J (S$25.93) and the Lamb Lion (S$38.90).

August is located at Sequis Tower – Ground Floor #03-02, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman No.Kav. 71, Jakarta, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12190, Indonesia, p.+62 877 3800 0808. Open Tue-Sat 5.30pm-10.30pm. Closed on Sun-Mon.

Daun Muda Soulfood

Discover the essence of Indonesian comfort at Daun Muda Soulfood, where culinary artistry meets sophisticated ambiance. Helmed by Chef Andrea Peresthu, who once delved into the world of authentic Spanish flavours, the restaurant specialises in crafting elevated Indonesian fusion dishes. Fuelled by curiosity and fortified by a vast network of friends and family, Daun Muda Soulfood has evolved into go-to spot for comfort food enthusiasts. With a commitment to infusing fresh spices, live seafood, and authentic recipes, the menu showcases a delightful array of dishes, including the classic Sup Bontot – Oxtail Soup (S$17.20) and Nasi Goreng Ayam – Chicken Fried Rice (S$10.37). Each offering is a flavourful journey, designed to evoke nostalgia and ignite a deep affection for Indonesia’s vibrant culture and traditions.

Daun Muda Soulfood is located at 3, Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.2a, RT.3/RW.2, Melawai, Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12160, Indonesia, p.+62 822-9777-7136. Open daily 11am-10pm.

Restoran Beautika

Originally operating as a beauty salon with a unique concept—serving authentic Manado snacks alongside beauty services— Restoran Beautika has transformed into a renowned culinary destination, celebrated for its enticing Manadonese cuisine, well-known for its bold and spicy flavours. With a commitment to preserving original and time-honoured recipes passed down through generations, Beautika ensures a delightful and authentic culinary experience. Their comprehensive menu features a myriad of Manadonese specialties, including Nasi Campur – Manadonese Mixed Rice (S$4.75) and Ikan Kue Bumbu Woku – Woku Spiced Fish (S$51.88), complemented by an array of delectable Manadonese cakes. Immerse yourself in Beautika’s rich culinary heritage, where each dish narrates a story of tradition, flavour, and culinary mastery.

Restoran Beautika is located at Jl. Panglima Polim IX No.19A, RT.7/RW.6, Melawai, Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12160, Indonesia, p. +62 21 7240845. Open daily 8am-8pm.

Bubur Cap Tiger

Nestled in the streets of Cikajang, Bubur Cap Tiger stands as a hidden gem for the perfect supper spot, captivating crowds through word-of-mouth recommendations and social media buzz. True to its name, this go-to spot specialises in Chinese-style porridge, inviting you to select your porridge base – be it Plain (S$2.42), Chicken (S$3.89), or Fish (S$4.15) – and personalise it with classic toppings such as Salted Duck Egg (S$1.03), Marinated Tofu (S$1.03), or Chicken Intestines (S$2.42). For a refreshing accompaniment, explore their beverage offerings, featuring the unique Baby Corn Juice (S$2.16) or the classic Soy Bean Milk (S$2.16).

Bubur Cap Tiger is located at Jl. Cikajang No.34A, RT.6/RW.6, Petogogan, Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12170, Indonesia, p. +62 21 27083168. Open Tue-Fri 8am-2pm, 5pm-12am, Sat 8am-4am, Sun 8am-12am. Closed on Mon.

Cafes

Pison Coffee Senopati

Pison Coffee stands as a beacon for those in search of a seamless fusion of excellent coffee and exquisite food, anchored in a simple yet potent ethos that proudly highlights Indonesia’s abundant resources. From locally sourced coffee beans to the freshest ingredients, their commitment to quality shines through. Take a moment to unwind in their contemporary and stylish interior, where you can relish their house blends and savour carefully curated fusion dishes. Indulge in the flaky perfection of the Kouign Amann (S$3,88) or the hearty satisfaction of the Beef Mushroom Rice (S$7.34. Additionally, explore their diverse drinks menu, featuring intriguing options such as the Taro Latte (S$3.28++)—served hot or iced—and the Espresso Avocado (S$5.18).

Pison Coffee is located at Jl. Kertanegara Jl. Senopati No.70, Rw. Bar., Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12160, Indonesia, p.+62 21 27081698. Open daily 8am-10pm.

Gontran Cherrier

Embark on a delectable journey into the world of baking and patisserie at Gontran Cherrier. Founded by 4th Generation Baker, Gontran Cherrier, this esteemed bakery originated in Paris and has since expanded globally, captivating taste buds with its traditional expertise and unwavering passion for baking. Here, indulge in a delightful fusion of western and Indonesian flavours. From the indulgent French Onion Soup (S$4.32) to the flavourful Gontran Fried Noodle (S$9.94), there’s a culinary delight to satisfy every palate. Additionally, what’s a café without their option of beverages? From fresh juices to classic coffees and teas, treat yourself to a touch of luxury at Gontran Cherrier.

Gontran Cherrier is located at Jl. Ciranjang No.6, RT.9/RW.4, Rw. Bar., Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12180, Indonesia, p. +62 822-7895-5955. Open daily 8am-10pm.

Bars

The Cocktail Club

Since bursting onto Jakarta’s vibrant cocktail scene in 2021, The Cocktail Club has consistently garnered praise, solidifying its status as The Best Bar in Indonesia. Nestled in the lively Senopati neighbourhood, the bar, led by a seasoned team featuring Indonesian cocktail stalwart Kiki Moka, unveils a captivating drinks list highlighted by local ingredients and innovative flavour combinations. Delight your tastebuds with creations like the Eh High (S$12.96) or the Tomatini (S$15.55). For aficionados of timeless concoctions, The Cocktail Club also offers renowned interpretations such as the Penicillin (S$12.96) and Irish Coffee (S$12.96) for you to drink the night away.

The Cocktail Club is located at Jl. Senopati No.39, Senayan, Kec. Kby. Baru, Jakarta, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12190, Indonesia, p. +62 813-1888-2068. Open Mon-Sat 5pm-1am. Closed on Sun.

BEBOP

Step into the electrifying environment of BEBOP, where an enticing fusion of cocktails and dishes awaits. While the name may conjure images of the Japanese anime series “Cowboy Bebop,” BEBOP transcends the expectations of a themed watering hole. Drawing inspiration from Japanese jazz bars, renowned for intimate spaces where regulars gather for music and cocktails, BEBOP offers more than just a themed experience. Sip on their variety of invigorating Japanese-inspired concoctions like the Umeshu Highball (S$12.10) or the Watanabe (S$13.82), where BEBOP’s pillars are firmly rooted in the harmonious fusion of music and drinks.

BEBOP is located at Jl. Senopati No.61, RT.8/RW.4, Selong, Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12110, Indonesia, p. +62 851-8688-3808. Open Mon-Sat 5pm-2am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

