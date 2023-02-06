Cambodian man builds airplane house inspired by dream of flying

SIEM REAP, Cambodia — A Cambodian man, inspired by a lifelong dream of flying, has built a home that is modelled on a plane, complete with a fuselage-like structure standing six metres above the ground housing his two bedrooms and bathrooms.

The 'airplane house' built by Chrach Pov is seen in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, Feb 2, 2023.

PHOTO: Reuters

The concrete construction, which has mock engines, wings and a tailplane, was built by Chrach Pov, 43, and has created a stir in the district of Siem Reap province where he lives.

"I am so excited that I can fulfil my dream now even though it is not yet 100 percent done," said Pov, who reckons he has spent about US$20,000 (S$26,470) so far after saving up for 30 years for the project.

Chrach Pov poses in front of his 'airplane house' in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, Feb 2, 2023.

PHOTO: Reuters

The construction worker plans to build a coffee shop next to his home for visitors and still hopes to be able to fly on a real plane one day, despite admitting he is nervous about actually flying.

