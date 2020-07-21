Can I eat popcorn in the cinema? Are the seats clean? What to expect before watching a movie in Singapore

Since last week, cinemas have reopened their doors and moviegoers can finally watch shows on the big screen, complete with comfy seats and surround sound.

But the question top-most on everyone's minds must be — is it safe?

AsiaOne recently spoke to a Cathay Cineplexes spokesperson at its AMK Hub outlet to answer some burning questions that moviegoers may have.

Do I have to take my temperature before I enter the cinema hall?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

Yes, your temperature will be taken at the entrance to the cinema lobby. You are also required to check-in via SafeEntry.

Must I buy my ticket online or can I buy it on-site?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

You are strongly encouraged to purchase your tickets online or via mobile app. This is to reduce physical touch points and secure your preferred movie showtimes and seats.

But don't worry if you happen to walk by a cinema and decide to watch a movie at the last minute, tickets are still available on-site. It is recommended that you use the self-ticketing kiosks rather than buy at the counter though.

How are seats allocated in the cinema?

PHOTO: Screengrab from Cathay Cineplexes website

Seats are configured to be sold in pairs and singularly (at certain outlets and halls) to ensure a one-metre safe distance between moviegoers.

Can I sit together with my friends in a group of five?

Sorry to disappoint, but that's a no-no at Cathay cinemas. You are encouraged to remain in your designated seat and refrain from moving to unoccupied seats.

While the unoccupied seats would not be blocked off, there will be staff conducting spot checks regularly to ensure that all guests adhere to social distancing rules.

Over at Golden Village, sitting in groups of five is subject to availability when you're there.

Can I still buy popcorn and eat during the movie? Has the menu changed?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

No movie experience is complete without popcorn right?

Unlike in China where all food and drink in cinemas are banned, one can still eat in cinemas here.

However, to minimise physical touch points and prevent overcrowding at Cathay Cineplexes, only popcorn, nachos and chicken nugget combos will be available for over-the-counter purchases at the moment.

That said, you can still purchase all of the aforementioned combos and more at the self-ticketing kiosks or online and collect them at the counter.

Do I need to wear my mask throughout the movie?

Yes, you do. For your own safety and others, you will have to keep your mask on unless eating or drinking. After food consumption, you are required to put your mask back on.

What measures are in place to ensure my safety? Are the seats wiped down after every session?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

Put all your worries to rest, because there are a multitude of safety measures implemented for the safety of all cinemagoers as well as staff.

Besides temperature-screening, safe distancing arrangements and a limit of 50 people in a cinema hall, Cathay Cineplexes have increased the frequency of sanitising and disinfecting with food-service grade disinfectants on high touchpoint areas.

Operation staff are also required to clean their work areas such as counters, which they are manning, and touch screens.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

Other areas include restrooms, cinema door handles, seats and cup holders, which are wiped down after every movie session.

What are the movies showing and are there any promotions?

The cinema is currently bringing back some of Singapore's favourite local films, such as Long Long Time Ago and the Ah Boys to Men film franchise. It is also showing the highly anticipated Train To Busan sequel, Peninsula, with new releases coming soon, such as Unhinged and A Quiet Place Part II.

#Supportlocal by re-watching your favourite Singaporean film on the big screen and get a free medium-sized popcorn for just $8.

And now that it's the school holidays, students can enjoy promotional movie tickets at $7 all day long. Hurry though, as the promotion will end this Friday (July 24).

There are also ticket and F&B value deals for pairs and groups of four online. For more information, click here.

